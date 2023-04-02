Manchester United attacker Anthony Martial is too 'unreliable' and could exit Old Trafford this summer if they bring in another forward, journalist Pete O'Rourke has informed GIVEMESPORT.

The 27-year-old has been restricted in his game-time under Erik Ten Hag this campaign, with injuries hampering his chances of being a regular starter under the Dutchman.

Manchester United latest news - Anthony Martial

Lately, The Manchester Evening News have cited that Martial could be available for the Red Devils' trip to face Newcastle United this weekend at St James's Park and be involved in a matchday squad for the first time since January 14th.

The Frenchman has missed 32 of Manchester United's 46 encounters this season in all competitions and hasn't pulled on the jersey since their derby victory over Manchester City at Old Trafford.

Martial has been involved in training for three weeks; however, he was not deemed to be in contention for recent matches against Real Betis, Southampton and Fulham.

Ten Hag has given an update on how far away we could be from seeing Martial take to the field for Manchester United, stating: "I think he can be in the squad on Sunday."

The former Monaco ace is understood to earn a whopping £250,000 per week in the North West and his contract at the Premier League giants runs until June 2024, as per Salary Sport.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Anthony Martial?

Journalist O'Rourke believes that the curtain could be pulled down on Martial's Manchester United career if they opt to sign another forward in the summer transfer window.

O'Rourke told GMS: "When he's fit and he's on the pitch, he does offer something for the team, but it just doesn't happen often enough. He's just too unreliable and with Manchester United widely in the market for a new number nine in the summer, I think that could spell the end of Martial's Old Trafford career".

Should Manchester United let go of Martial in the summer?

In terms of ability, Martial has it in abundance and you'd ideally like to keep him around at Old Trafford, at least as a squad player.

Nevertheless, he always seems to be carrying some variation of injury concern, limiting his capacity to make an impact on the field for Manchester United.

Under Ten Hag, the 27-year-old has featured just 14 times. However, he has racked up six goals and two assists in that time, as per Transfermarkt, showing Martial is more than capable of being a consistent contributor when available.

One can only imagine the numbers the France international may have managed to achieve if he was fit for even three-quarters of this season so far. Despite this, it wouldn't be a massive surprise to see Martial exit Old Trafford if a fitter alternative was acquired in the summer.