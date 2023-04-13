The 2022/23 season has been an injury-ravaged one for Anthony Martial thus far.

He's barely been able to string a couple of games together under the leadership of Erik ten Hag.

But after months of struggles, Martial now appears to be back fully fit - and at the perfect time for Manchester United.

The Red Devils lost Marcus Rashford to a groin injury in a recent 2-0 win over Everton, a game in which Martial scored off the bench.

Rashford's absence means the team's attack will now be reliant on their French number nine instead.

And in his first start for a considerable amount of time against Sevilla on Thursday evening, Martial reminded the world what a complete footballer he can be.

United went 2-0 ahead in just the 20th minute of play through Marcel Sabitzer, the Austrian's second strike of the game.

While Sabitzer's finish was pretty tidy, it was all about the inch-perfect through ball from Martial after some excellent hold up play.

The pass was shades of Cesc Fabregas in his absolute prime from the former AS Monaco man.

Check out the goal in all of its glory...

Video: Martial's superb assist for Sabitzer vs Sevilla

Is it really any wonder Martial is so popular among United fans, despite years of persistent injuries?

Who needs Rashford, eh? (That is only a joke by the way)

When Martial is fit and out on the hallowed turf, the Red Devils operate far better as an attacking unit, it's as simple as that really.

Shortly after his team suffered a 3-2 defeat away at Arsenal, Ten Hag stressed the importance of Martial to his future plans.

"He can't do nothing for it in that sense, it's sometimes also bad luck," he said when asked about the player's aforementioned injury issues.

"But sometimes you don't know also really the cause, what the reason behind it is. But when he is there, he's really important for us because we play our best football when he is available.

"He has to be aware of that as well. If we want to be successful, we need him. And the first thing is he has to be available."

If Martial can stay fit for the remainder of the season, Wout Weghorst will probably not start another game for United...