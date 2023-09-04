Manchester United winger Antony “dilly dallies” too much on the ball at Old Trafford, as journalist Dean Jones provides GIVEMESPORT with his verdict following the side’s 3-1 defeat at Arsenal last weekend.

Head coach Erik ten Hag must address the issues that cost the Red Devils a point at the Emirates Stadium.

Man Utd news – Antony

In the wake of Manchester United’s disappointing 3-1 defeat at Arsenal, Antony has been picked out for another below-par display for the Red Devils. Chief Man Utd writer for the Manchester Evening News, Samuel Luckhurst, gave the Brazilian a rating of 4/10 for his showing in north London. “Still too frivolous with the ball, still too one-dimensional and still one-paced. Erik ten Hag was regularly on his case,” said the reporter.

The Red Devils led the clash through a Marcus Rashford strike before Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice, and Gabriel Jesus wrapped up the three points for the hosts. With six minutes of normal time remaining, ten Hag hooked Antony for Argentine Alejandro Garnacho, who had a goal ruled out for offside by VAR, a strike that would have put United 2-1 up heading into stoppage time.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT in April that the Manchester giants were excited about the player Antony could have become this season. But the 23-year-old has started the campaign in the same vein he finished the last, failing to impress since his £86m summer arrival in 2022.

Antony - Man Utd Stats Appearances 48 Goals 8 Assists 3 Yellow cards 9 Stats according to Transfermarkt

What has Jones said about Man Utd and Antony?

Jones has said that various people are “not impressed” by Antony’s creativity and warns the South American must start being more direct and being better with his final ball.

The journalist told GIVEMESPORT: “I’m starting to see him referred to as ‘Spintony’ by quite a few people. They’re just not impressed by his creativity and end product and how he dilly dallies on the ball and can't be direct enough. It looks like one of Man Utd’s greatest strengths in this team is that they can play on the counter well. They'll have to make the most of that strength in these coming weeks.

“You look at the pace they've got in the breakaway and the fact that they've got Sofyan Amrabat, Casemiro or Christian Eriksen who can release the ball. I’m surprised they didn't do it a bit more against Arsenal because it was such a strength they had against them. But if United are going to utilise that counter-attacking trait they've got, Antony must start being more direct. He must be better with his final ball.”

What next for Man Utd?

This summer, Manchester United haven’t moved in the market for an attacking addition out wide, meaning that ten Hag is placing his faith in Antony to hit the heights this season. But an inconsistent start to the campaign for the Red Devils suggests that the Dutchman will be desperate to sort out the side’s lingering issues over the international break.

United welcome Brighton & Hove Albion to Old Trafford in their first game after a weekend out of action before a daunting trip to Bayern Munich awaits in the club’s first Champions League fixture in two seasons. Therefore, the next two fixtures promise to test ten Hag and his side’s abilities.