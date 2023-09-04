Highlights Antony has responded to domestic violence accusations made by his ex-girlfriend, calling them false and expressing confidence in the ongoing investigations.

The ex-girlfriend, Gabriela Cavallin, has made multiple allegations of domestic violence against Antony, including threats, physical harm, and aggressive outbursts.

The police in both Brazil and England are conducting investigations into the allegations, and Greater Manchester Police has stated that they are actively making inquiries to establish the circumstances.

Manchester United’s Antony has published a statement online after the Greater Manchester Police began an investigation over claims that he attacked his former girlfriend.

Per The Telegraph, his former partner Gabriela Cavallin has claimed that the 23-year-old headbutted and punched her in January the day after United's 2-1 victory against Manchester City, which left her with a cut to her head and a damaged breast implant.

In June, Cavallin filed a report with police in Brazil, alleging "domestic violence, threat and bodily injury" against her former partner. Brazilian news outlet UOL have published an interview with Cavallin which includes screenshots of their WhatsApp conversations alongside pictures of her injuries.

Speaking to UOL (via the Daily Mail), Cavallin has said that Antony first attacked her in June 2022 while on holiday in Brazil. She said that she was pregnant at the time and claims that the footballer put her in a car and threatened to throw her out of the vehicle while going at high speed. In the interview, she also said that he would quickly change from being affectionate to having aggressive outbursts that would be followed up with an apology.

The pair stayed together in a relationship and moved to Manchester when Antony completed his £82m move to the club last summer. However, in January this year, she says that Antony attacked her again, leaving he with a cut to her head and a dislocated implant. She said that the final incident occurred in May, which led to a finger injury.

Antony’s response to the accusations

Antony has taken to Instagram to respond to his ex-girlfriend’s accusations, claiming that they are ‘false’ and that he trusts the ongoing investigations – by the police in both Brazil and England – will reveal the truth about his innocence. The full statement, per Fabrizio Romano, read:

“Out of respect for my fans, friends and family I feel obligated to speak publicly about the false accusations I have been a victim of. From the beginning I have handled this issue seriously and with respect, providing the due clarifications to the police authority.

“The police inquest is under cover of justice, and therefore I cannot make this content public. However, I can say with confidence that the accusations are false and that the evidence already produced are more to be produced show that I am innocent of the accusations made.

“My relationship with Ms. Gabriela was tumultuous, with verbal offences from both sides, but I never practiced ay physical aggression. Every time, whether in testimony or in interview, she presents a different version of the accusations.

“Thus, I come to deny the accusations made and inform that I remain at the full disposal of the Brazilian authorities to clarify what is needed.

“I trust the ongoing police investigations will reveal the truth about my innocence.”

The Telegraph approached Greater Manchester Police for a comment on the situation, to which they replied that they are actively making enquries surround Cavallin’s accusations: “Greater Manchester Police is aware of the allegations made and enquiries remain ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding this report. We will not be commenting any further at this time.”