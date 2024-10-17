Manchester United are willing to listen to offers for winger Antony in 2025 and have placed a £40m price tag on the Old Trafford flop, MailOnline has reported.

The Red Devils are open to Antony’s departure either permanently or on loan, as he continues to struggle for form at Old Trafford under Erik ten Hag’s watch.

One of the first signings made by the Dutchman in charge of Man United, the 24-year-old cost an eye-watering £86m two years ago and signed a contract worth £200,000-per-week, but it appears that the club are willing to offload the Brazilian for less than half of what they paid Ajax for him in 2022.

The Old Trafford hierarchy are ready to call time on Antony’s career in Manchester after he dropped further down Ten Hag’s pecking order this term, behind the likes of Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, and Amad Diallo.

With three wide players departing the club in the last couple of months – Jadon Sancho, Mason Greenwood, and Omari Forson – Antony could soon become the fourth and make extra funds available for United’s business in 2025.

Antony Nears Man United Exit

After two underwhelming years under Ten Hag

Since following Ten Hag to Man United from Ajax in the summer of 2022, Antony has made 86 appearances under the Dutchman, scoring 12 goals and contributing five assists.

According to MailOnline, Man United are open to letting the 24-year-old depart on loan in January to help secure a permanent move in the summer, much like they did with Sancho, who fell out with Ten Hag last autumn and was shipped off to Borussia Dortmund in January.

Recent reports have linked Antony with a return to the Premier League, as both Newcastle United and Crystal Palace are credited with an interest in the Brazilian and could launch a bid for him at the turn of the year.

Antony Man United Stats (2024/2) Games 4 Starts 1 Goals 1 Assists 0 Minutes played 139

Antony managed to find the net early this term, scoring once in Man United’s 7-0 rout of League One side Barnsley in the EFL Cup.

However, the 16-cap Brazilian international scored just once in the Premier League in the last 18 months, in the 1-1 draw with relegation-bound Burnley last season, and has been labelled as the 'diabolical signing' of the Ten Hag era by the Independent.

Eriksen Shines in Denmark Draw

Scores and assists in 2-2 stalemate

Man United star Christian Eriksen scored and provided an assist in Denmark’s 2-2 draw with Switzerland in the Nations League on Tuesday night, earning praise from local media for his standout performance.

Newspaper B.T. lauded the Red Devils' ace for his ‘crazy’ display as he continues to enjoy his renaissance at both club and international levels this season.

In eight appearances across all competitions for Man United this term, the 32-year-old has managed three goals and three assists, although he is yet to register a contribution in the Premier League.

Eriksen has less than 12 months left on his current deal and has recently revealed he has not yet engaged in talks about extending his Old Trafford stay.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 16-10-24.