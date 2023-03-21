Antony is already a pretty popular figure among Manchester United fans.

While the Brazilian winger is yet to reach the heights expected following an £85 million move from Ajax, supporters seem to have taken to him quickly.

Antony's playing style is one solely based on entertainment, and he's scored some pretty important goals for United this season.

The youngster famously netted on debut against Arsenal and recently bagged the winner against Barcelona in a Europa League play-off tie.

Antony's demeanor on the pitch is also something that appears to have adorned him to some United fans.

He's certainly not one to hide his true feelings - even towards the officials.

Footage of Antony's reaction to a throw-in call made by the linesman during United's 3-1 victory over Fulham has attracted some huge numbers on Twitter.

No, it's nothing like Aleksandar Mitrovic vs referee Chris Kavanagh, which could see the Fulham striker receive a lengthy ban from the FA.

But Antony's reaction, when it was clearly a throw-in to Fulham, is still pretty funny...

Video: Antony was NOT happy with linesman's call vs Fulham

Despite the fact he obviously kicked the ball out of play, Antony acted as if the whole world was against him.

Some will say the reaction is irritating, others find it entertaining, that's football for you.

Pick your side!

Will Antony be a success at Man Utd?

As we previously mentioned, Antony has been slightly hit-and-miss since joining United.

But writing off a 22-year-old in the midst of his first full season on English soil would most likely prove to be a big mistake in the long run.

Rio Ferdinand recently likened Antony's current situation to that of Patrice Evra and Nemanja Vidic, two United legends who initially struggled at the club.

"Not everyone hits the ground running," Ferdinand said on his FIVE podcast. "How many players do you sign and after a year you get rid of him?

"We had Evra. First six months at Man United he could have been shipped out and sold and no one would have remembered him.

"Vidic too, and they all of a sudden became legends given time and I hope Antony will fall into that category."