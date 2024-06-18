Highlights Manchester United and Arsenal eye a deal for Joshua Zirkzee this summer.

The 23-year-old is reportedly in advanced negotiations with Milan.

Doors for a Premier League move are 'still open' despite Milan's pursuit.

Manchester United and Arsenal ‘appreciate’ Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee as Milan remain frontrunners to sign the 23-year-old this summer, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Zirkzee, who reportedly has a release clause of £33m, is on the shortlist for multiple European sides this summer after impressing in Serie A last season.

The Dutch forward helped Bologna qualify for the Champions League for the first time in their history and is now rumoured to be considering a summer exit.

According to Jacobs, Premier League clubs are monitoring Zirkzee as he is in advanced negotiations with Milan, but could still be open to a move to England.

Both Man United and Arsenal are in the market for a striker this summer as they approach a crucial transfer window in a bid to strengthen their squads ahead of the new campaign.

After missing out on Benjamin Sesko, who extended his deal with RB Leipzig, both clubs are now forced to look elsewhere to bring in reinforcements this transfer window.

Zirkzee Linked With Premier League Switch

The door is still open

Jacobs, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, suggests that the door is still open for Zirkzee to pursue a move to the Premier League this summer despite advanced negotiations with Milan:

“With Joshua Zirkzee, Manchester United and Arsenal certainly appreciate that profile, and he's in the Olivier Giroud mould. "Milan have for many weeks been seen as the frontrunners, but they've not got the deal over the line, so Premier League clubs like Arsenal and Manchester United are attentive to that situation. "They've not moved yet, but until the ink is dry, and we're not even there yet with Milan, they're in advanced negotiations, but it's not been as smooth as they would have hoped. "So until that one's over the line, the door's open to a Premier League move. "And the other complication with Zirkzee, potentially, although not definitively, is that he's been called up due to injuries to the Netherlands squad for the Euros, so that may delay him making a decision and resolving his future.”

Zirkzee received a call-up to his first major international tournament after a superb season with Bologna, where he contributed to 19 goals in 37 matches.

oshua Zirkzee Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Serie A 34 11 5 Italy Cup 3 1 2

Man United Eye Ivan Toney Deal

Brentford have lowered their asking price

Manchester United are interested in signing Brentford striker Ivan Toney this summer as they look to bring in an experienced striker, Ben Jacobs has told GMS.

Brentford have reportedly lowered their asking price for the 28-year-old to £60million as they look to cash in on the England international this summer.

According to Jacobs, Man United would only consider a move for Toney ‘if his price drops significantly’ this summer.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 17-06-24.