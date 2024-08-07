Highlights Manchester United's pursuit of Manuel Ugarte was halted due to PSG's lofty asking price.

As a result, the Red Devils are eyeing a move for Wolverhampton Wanderers' Joao Gomes.

Denzel Dumfries has also been courted to be involved in a player swap deal with Wan-Bissaka.

Manchester United, amid their pursuit of Manuel Ugarte failing to come to fruition, are eyeing a move for Wolverhampton Wanderers ace Joao Gomes, according to journalist Ben Jacobs, who revealed that his employers' asking price stands at north of £51.53 million (€60m).

A new midfielder has always been on the radar of the Red Devils, who finished eighth in the Premier League standings last term, especially given how easily bypassed they were in their FA Cup-winning campaign.

The fact that uncertainty hangs over the likes of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen and Donny van de Beek has been offloaded to Spanish club Girona, the 13-time Premier League champions are eager to bolster their engine room ahead of an all-important season.

Man Utd ‘Appreciate’ Wolves’ Joao Gomes

Would cost Ten Hag and Co north of £50m

The Athletic’s David Ornstein dropped the bomb that Manchester United’s pursual of Paris Saint-Germain ace Manuel Ugarte was finished with the Red Devils hesitant to meet his employers’ lofty transfer demands. Talks have been cooled, per Ornstein, with other options being explored.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the ever-reliable Jacobs stated that PSG have always wanted £51.53 million (€60m) for his services, with the French club in no rush to sell the ground-eating midfielder.

“PSG have always wanted €60m for Manuel Ugarte, as previously revealed. Club still in no rush to sell despite the arrival of Joao Neves and believe ether are still multiple suitors. Manchester United’s highest verbal offer was around €35m. Big gulf in valuation. Bayern and other top European clubs have enquired.

In terms of alternative targets to the PSG outcast, Jacobs insisted that Wolves’ Gomes - who defender-turned-pundit Micah Richards believes is 'going to the top - and Andre of Fluminese are both on the Manchester-based club’s radar with the former likely to cost in the region of £51.53 million (€60m) – the same fee that Ugarte would’ve cost.

“Joao Gomes and Andre two other names #MUFC still appreciate. Latter available for under €35m. Gomes a much tougher target since Wolves’ valuation is £60m+.”

Also admired by Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool, Gomes has become a paramount part of Gary O’Neil’s side since the English tactician was appointed, having totted up 38 outings across all competitions last term.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Of all of Wolves’ outfield players, Gomes racked up the fourth-most number of Premier League minutes (2,660) last season.

Denzel Dumfries ‘Keen’ on Man Utd Move

Potential swap deal with Wan-Bissaka mooted

With Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee already through the Old Trafford doors, Erik ten Hag is looking to form a side capable of securing top four credentials and subsequent Champions League qualification at the end of the impending campaign.

Central midfield aside, another area that the former Ajax custodian is looking to strengthen is right-back with him currently having Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka at his disposal.

Dumfries, Dalot, Wan-Bissaka Statistic Dumfries Dalot Wan-Bissaka Minutes 1,643 3,174 1,782 Goals/Assists 4/4 2/3 0/2 Pass success rate (%) 80.9 83.8 82.9 Tackles per game 0.7 2.3 1.9 Interceptions per game 0.4 1 1.9 Clearances per game 0.8 2.7 2.5 Overall rating 6.69 6.96 6.75

Inter Milan ace Denzel Dumfries has emerged as a potential option with a player swap deal between the Dutchman and Wan-Bissaka ‘still live’, per a report from the reputable Ornstein.

Rotterdam-born Dumfries, who has played for the Netherlands on 58 different occasions, is keen on a move to Old Trafford this summer amid a lack of game time last season with his Italian top tier employers.

All statistics per Transfermarkt