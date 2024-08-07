Highlights Manchester United have made a fresh approach for Barcelona star Frenkie De Jong.

Club willing to do a deal for around £40million, but Barcelona stance remains unclear.

Hansi Flick wants to keep De Jong at Barcelona despite United's interest.

Manchester United have made an approach to Barcelona about signing Frenkie De Jong, according to Manchester World.

The Old Trafford club have been heavily linked with a move for the Dutch superstar in recent summers but a move has never materialised, with De Jong preferring to stay and fight for his place at the Nou Camp.

However with INEOS now in charge of things they are looking to make a fresh move for the former Ajax starlet, and have opened talks with Barcelona over a move for the current transfer window.

Hansi Flick wants to keep De Jong

With a move for Paris Saint-Germain star Manuel Ugarte stalling so far, United have turned their attentions to alternative options which has opened the door for a fresh approach for De Jong.

United are said to have made an approach to the La Liga giants in recent days to express their interest in a move for the 27-year-old, and to ascertain whether they would be open to letting him leave in a deal worth around £40million.

Frenkie De Jong La Liga Stats 2023/24 Games 20 Goals 2 Assists 0

However according to the report, Hansi Flick would prefer to keep De Jong at the Camp Nou this season as he looks to implement his style of play on the team having taken over from Xavi in the summer.

A move to Old Trafford is not advanced at all, although it is still unclear whether or not Barcelona would be open to cashing in due to their financial issues as they close in on a deal to sign Dani Olmo from RB Leipzig.

De Jong currently reportedly earns a whopping £605,000 per week at Barcelona, which could rise to £932,000 per week with bonuses. That would be a huge burden on them currently, and if they could offload them it would help them to secure other signings to bolster their squad.

Manchester United currently are looking to freshen up their midfield options and are open to offloading Casemiro, Scott McTominay and Hannibal Mejbri permanently for the right price, with several interested parties in each player.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: De Jong completed 92.1% of his passes in La Liga for Barcelona in 2023/24.

Burnley Demands for Sander Berge Emerge

Reds willing to offer midfielder £100k per week

With a deal for Ugarte currently stalling over his asking price, United have begun looking into alternative options including Burnley star Sander Berge.

The Reds are said to be willing to pay the Norway international £100,000 per week to complete his "dream move" to Old Trafford, and value the central midfielder at £20million.

But Burnley want a considerable fee to allow him to leave, and would demand at least £30million from the Premier League giants as they are in not in a position where they need to sell due to the £100million parachute payment they are due following relegation to the Championship.

All statistics courtesy of FBRef.