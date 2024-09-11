Manchester United were one of three clubs interested in Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero during the summer transfer window, reports in Argentina have claimed.

According to TyC Sports, the Argentine defender was on the radar of several European sides after another impressive season in north London, where he helped Spurs finish fifth in Ange Postecoglou's first campaign in charge.

The Red Devils, alongside Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, were reportedly eyeing a summer move for Romero, and made an approach to Tottenham, who were adamant about retaining their defensive anchor and even refused to name an asking price, as Romero was deemed not for sale.

A crucial player for Tottenham, Romero recently celebrated his 100th game in a Spurs shirt and is under contract with the club until June 2027.

The north Londoners would likely demand a huge fee for the Argentine, whom they signed for just £42.5m in 2021. It remains to be seen whether any of Europe’s powerhouses will attempt to reopen negotiations in the foreseeable future.

Romero Linked with Old Trafford Move

Would only depart for a ‘high price’

According to TyC Sports, if Romero were to leave Tottenham in the near future, it would only be for a top club and for a ‘high price’ as he is considered a key player for Spurs and Ange Postecoglou.

One of the most consistent performers at Spurs last season, earning the label of "incredible" from Alasdair Gold, the central defender has formed a solid partnership with Micky van de Ven following the Dutchman’s arrival last summer and had a strong start to the 24/25 campaign after returning from Copa America victory with Argentina.

Romero’s impressive three years in the Premier League have seen him attract attention from several top clubs, including Erik Ten Hag's side, who were seeking defensive reinforcements this summer. United instead brought in Bayern Munich duo Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui, and beat Real Madrid to the signing of Leny Yoro, although the young defender has yet to feature after picking up an injury in pre-season.

Despite the transfer speculation, Romero, who reportedly takes home £165,000-per-week, has repeatedly stated that he is happy at Tottenham. In August, he told ESPN that he has 'a lot of respect' for Spurs and is not thinking 'about other clubs or their possibilities'.

Christian Romero Tottenham Stats (2023/24 Premier League) Games 33 Goals 5 Tackles per 90 2.13 Blocks per 90 1.48 Pass accuracy % 91.7 Yellow / red cards 7 / 1 Minutes played 2,792

Man Utd ‘Monitoring’ Eberechi Eze

Outline plans for three signings

Manchester United are monitoring Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze as they outline plans for three key signings next summer, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The Red Devils are reportedly looking at Eze as a potential addition on the wing, while reinforcements in defence and midfield are also among their priorities, as another squad overhaul looms at Old Trafford.

The MEN reports that Eze’s £68m release clause could be activated next summer, giving Man United a clear opportunity to secure the 26-year-old’s signature. Reports this summer suggested that Manchester City and Tottenham were also interested in the England international, but both opted against a move in the end. But with the release clause once again active next year, it will present a fresh opportunity for any interested parties to make their move.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 10-09-24.