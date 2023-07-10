Manchester United are actively looking at Urawa Red Diamonds goalkeeper Zion Suzuki as a potential goalkeeper addition this summer, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils have turned their attention to a low budget option in Suzuki given their ongoing takeover situation, but also as they look to abide by Financial Fair Play regulations.

Manchester United news - Zion Suzuki

David de Gea bid an emotional farewell to the Old Trafford faithful via social media after 12 years of service amid speculation that United were searching for his replacement.

Inter Milan’s Andre Onana is the optimal choice for Erik ten Hag and his backroom staff, though Sky Sports have recently claimed the Italians are refusing to budge on their £51m asking price.

United still expect to complete the deal for their priority as positive talks between both parties remain ongoing.

Not only that but the club are viewing this summer as an opportunity to snare a younger goalkeeper with one eye on the foreseeable future and that’s where their long-term admiration for Suzuki comes in.

Per a report from Japanese publication Sponichi Annex (via The Metro), United have been keeping tabs on Suzuki for six years now and have made their first advancements for him in the form of an official bid.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Manchester United and Zion Suzuki?

Sheth claimed that United are looking for two goalkeepers this summer, with Suzuki viewed as a potential number two in Manchester.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT on Monday, he said: “United aren’t stopping there, they’re actually looking for a second goalkeeper as well - a number two.

"Zion Suzuki from Urawa Reds Diamonds is the one that they are exploring the possibility of a deal for. He’s a Japan international and has actually played for the senior team already, so not one but two goalkeepers potentially arriving at Old Trafford.”

What would Zion Suzuki bring to Manchester United?

Suzuki is a 20-year-old shot-stopper who currently plies his trade in Japan, though Ten Hag’s has reignited the club’s interest in his signature.

The common understanding is that Suzuki would arrive as United’s back-up choice, ideally (in the eyes of Ten Hag) as Onana’s understudy.

Per Fbref, he boasts an average 69.2% save percentage across the previous three seasons and has conceded just one goal per 90.

His distribution capabilities have been likened to that of Onana meaning Ten Hag’s possession-based style will be in safe hands for years to come should they get a deal signed, sealed and delivered.

Why are Manchester United targeting two goalkeepers?

The Manchester-based outfit are set to undergo their largest goalkeeper overhaul in their post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, especially with long-term first choice De Gea announcing his departure.

Academy prospect Dean Henderson’s future at Old Trafford is also up in the air, according to Manchester Evening News.

The report states that United are expected to part ways with the 26-year-old as his former club Nottingham Forest are reportedly prepared to lodge a £30 million offer.

Losing both De Gea and Henderson in the same window looks worrying on the surface, but if Ten Hag is able to rejuvenate the department with exciting additions, the worry will quickly fade away.

As alluded to earlier, Andre Onana is Ten Hag’s top target with the Dutchman enthused by their time spent together at Ajax, a club where the pair were hugely successful.

As United look to regain dominance at the summit of the Premier League, securing two goalkeepers that have many years left in the locker and are both brave using their feet would be a wise decision.