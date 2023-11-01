Highlights Manchester United's signing of Antony has been a disappointment both on and off the pitch, with the Brazilian failing to live up to his price tag and causing controversy.

Despite Ajax's current crisis, their fans find amusement in United overspending on Antony who is unlikely to become a big-stage player for them.

Latest update on Ten Hag's future at Old Trafford.

Manchester United will be a laughing stock to Ajax and their supporters given Antony’s current situation at Old Trafford, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Brazilian joined the club in a massive £86m deal in the summer of 2022 according to Sky Sports, but is yet to really live up to his price tag after largely underwhelming whenever he has pulled on the Red Devils shirt.

As well as issues off the pitch in more recent months, he has failed to produce on the pitch either and even though his former club are currently in crisis in the Eredivisie they will still be feeling smug about the deal they got for the mercurial Brazilian.

Things haven’t gone to plan for Antony so far

There would have been a lot of excitement and anticipation among the United fanbase when they found they were signing a tricky Brazilian personally wanted and trusted by Ten Hag, but like many other signings in recent years it hasn’t worked out – thus far anyway.

The South American scored eight goals and provided a further three assists in his debut campaign at Old Trafford per Transfermarkt, which perhaps wasn’t the worst return in 44 appearances in total in a new country he needed to adapt to as well as the huge price tag around his neck.

However, the 23-year-old has also been scrutinised for needless tricks while in possession and things have actually taken a downwards turn leading up to and during the 2023-24 campaign.

Read More: Man Utd could now have 'crazy' David De Gea situation

As well as off-field issues which saw him be unavailable for selection for a number of matches, Antony is also yet to provide a goal contribution in nine appearances across 475 minutes of action so far this term, according to Transfermarkt.

His latest disappointing moment came in the 3-0 defeat in the Manchester derby on Sunday when he came on and was booked for kicking out at Jeremy Doku before then raising his hands to the Belgian who was unhappy with the incident.

Former referee Dermot Gallagher told Sky Sports that he was lucky to stay on the pitch in what was only a four-minute cameo.

Dean Jones makes big claim on Ajax and Antony

Speaking to GMS, Jones said: “Yeah, I think Ajax fans were quietly laughing to themselves when Man United spent that kind of money on Antony and I think that they will be doing so even more right now. And this is an Ajax team who are bottom of the Eredivisie and they’re still able to laugh at Man United for overspending on one of their star assets. I think United would have hoped that Antony would have delivered a lot more than he has right now and there is absolutely no sign that Antony is going to become one of United’s big-stage players.”

One of Man Utd’s worst signings

When you take into consideration the price tag and the impact he has made on the pitch so far, it’s fair to say that Antony is a Manchester United flop – so far – and right up there among their worst signings, especially in the era of the Glazers.

Read More: Every signing Ten Hag has made at Man Utd ranked from worst to best

Of course the Brazilian may have been impacted by things off the pitch in recent weeks, but when he has had opportunities to show why he should be starting ahead of the likes of Bruno Fernandes and youngsters like Alejandro Garnacho on the wing since his return to action, he hasn’t taken them.

Ten Hag clearly trusts him as a player having now worked with him at two separate and big clubs, but the negative impact he made at the end of the Manchester derby surely only blotted his copybook with his manager, even if he did show a bit of fight and passion that had been missing from some of his teammates during a dismal second half against Pep Guardiola’s side.

Ten Hag’s job is safe for now

Antony needs to show up to support the manager who signed him as pressure grows from the fans following seven defeats already this season, but Jones previously told GMS that Ten Hag is secure for now with the club having no intention to change manager as things stand.

While someone like Carlo Ancelotti has been described as a “perfect fit” for the job by Jones, United obviously feel that on and off-field issues that the Dutchman has had to deal with means he deserves longer to try and get things right at Old Trafford.

Boos at the ‘Theatre of Dreams’ on Sunday won’t have helped Ten Hag's situation however, and the EFL Cup tie against Newcastle United on Wednesday will surely turn nasty if United were to lose again.