Manchester United are currently prepping alternative options to Rasmus Hojlund, Italian journalist Rudy Galetti revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Erik ten Hag is keen to bring a striker to Old Trafford this summer, following a goal-shy maiden campaign in charge of the Red Devils.

Manchester United transfer news

Of the 10 sides that finished in the top half of the Premier League table last season, only two clubs netted fewer goals than United.

The Stretford-based outfit's tally of 58 was matched by Brentford, with just Aston Villa and Fulham finding the back of the net less frequently.

An obvious problem for ten Hag and Co., the 20-time Premier League champions have been scouring Europe for potential striker options, but have so far come up short.

It had looked as if Harry Kane was the most suitable candidate, but United were officially ruled out of the running for the Englishman's signature last month, having been priced out of a move.

Attention then switched to a move for Atalanta starlet Hojlund, who according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has already agreed on personal terms with the Premier League side.

United had been hoping to offer a cash plus player offer to Atalanta for Hojlund, but the Serie A outfit have since rejected such an approach, according to The Athletic.

Instead, it appears United may now have to look elsewhere, with Italian journalist Galetti indicating a solution might be available in the Portuguese league.

What has Rudy Galetti said about United's striker search?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Galetti revealed that United are prepared to go back into talks with Benfica over a proposed move for striker Goncalo Ramos.

Indicating that conversations have already taken place between the two parties, Galetti suggested United are keen on the 6ft1 striker.

On the current situation, the Italian journalist said: “Manchester United are looking for a new striker, at the moment there are two names on the shortlist, and one is Goncalo Ramos.

"After a few weeks of silence, the English club is ready to reopen talks with Benfica again. At the moment the position of the Portuguese team is quite adamant: the player has a release clause of €120 million (£102 million) and this value represents his price.

"However, Manchester United will try to figure out the room for negotiation to lower the price, even if at the moment there is not much confidence.”

What's next for Man United?

Regardless of what happens with Ramos, Hojlund or any other of United's summer targets, it's set to be a busy summer of comings and goings at Old Trafford.

As per a report by The Daily Mail, up to 13 United players could be on the chopping block this summer, with ten Hag keen to refresh his squad.

Among those listed as available for transfer is Jadon Sancho, despite the winger having only arrived in Manchester from Borussia Dortmund for £73 million two years ago.

Elsewhere, Sancho's England teammate Harry Maguire is also being touted with a move away, and according to The Manchester Evening News, a price tag of £50 million has been placed on his shoulders.