Manchester United target Rasmus Hojlund is a player that Erik ten Hag and his entourage ‘appreciate’, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

A centre-forward is high on the Dutchman’s priority list in the coming months, with Hojlund firmly in his potential plans.

Manchester United transfer news – Rasmus Hojlund

Both Chelsea and Manchester United are keeping tabs on the 20-year-old, who scored nine goals and notched a further two assists in the 2022/23 season for Atalanta, per FBref.

Hojlund, who has four years left on his £10,000-a-week contract, has also scored six of his nation’s last seven goals as he begins to emulate the goal-scoring form of his Scandinavian friend Erling Haaland.

A high-profile move beckons as the young phenom has proven he is comfortable in front of goal, but whether United take that risk remains unknown.

The risk revolves around his price tag, as The Daily Mail report that the Bergamo club have valued their in-demand asset at £86m, although Romano himself said in his CaughtOffside column that it might be nearer €70m (£60m).

Understandably, United would have to take quite the hit of the prospective spend this summer, so Ten Hag may have to weigh up his options before making a genuine bid.

Journalist Steve Bates wrote for GIVEMESPORT recently and admitted Ten Hag could seek to swap the promising Amad Diallo in an attempt to bring Hojlund’s price down a tad.

What did Fabrizio Romano say about Manchester United and Rasmus Hojlund?

On the 20-year-old, Romano claimed that he is a player that United, alongside Chelsea, appreciate, though there have been no concrete negotiations as things stand.

He said: “[He's] a player they [Chelsea] appreciate. Manchester United is the same, so both clubs are very well-informed on the situation of Rasmus Hojlund, but at the moment it’s not yet a concrete negotiation at Atalanta.”

Who else could Manchester United sign at centre-forward?

The Dane, labelled as "ridiculous fun" by Serie A journalist Euan Burns, is not the only striker to find themselves of interest from the Old Trafford camp, though other strikers may have the upper hand due to Hojlund’s inexperience.

One of those are Napoli’s Nigerian marksman Victor Osimhen. Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport claim United remain interested in Osimhen off the back of his blistering 26-goal campaign in the Serie A.

However, United's long-term target Harry Kane, will not be Old Trafford-bound, despite all the noise.

The Manchester-based outfit revoked their interest in Tottenham’s talisman, according to The Guardian, and have left the door ajar for Real Madrid as the report states Daniel Levy is reluctant to sell to a Premier League rival.

Goncalo Ramos, described as “remarkable” by Gary Lineker after netting a hat-trick at the World Cup, could also be an excellent, albeit expensive, addition to the Red Devils’ attack.

Journalist Rudy Galetti has recently told GIVEMESPORT that the seven-cap Portugal international represents Ten Hag’s ‘main target for the attack’.

Far from the finished article, Ten Hag may opt for someone other than Hojlund to figurehead their forward line for the foreseeable future.

But should the Dutchman be willing to remain patient and not expect bags of goals from the youngster in the short term, Hojlund's potential to be United’s leading man for the long-term would make him a worthwhile acquisition.