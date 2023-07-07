Manchester United continue to work on a deal for Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana with the move edging closer and closer, journalist Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Romano tweeted on Friday evening that a transfer is nearly agreed following the successful latest round of talks.

Manchester United transfer news – Andre Onana

Onana has been linked with a move to the English topflight since the opening of the summer window and United and Chelsea had emerged as front-runners.

According to Sky Sports, the 13-time Premier League champions have made a bid, which is worth €45m (£38.5m), for Onana. Fabrizio Romano also told his millions of Twitter followers that the deal is ‘absolutely on’.

The Italian journalist also spoke on his YouTube channel that Todd Boehly and co are eyeing up a move for the United target alongside Mike Maignan and Shakhtar Donetsk’s Anatoily Trubin.

United, who are actively searching for a replacement for their out-of-contract David de Gea, will have to fork out £52m to snare Onana, however, according to Italian reports.

Their budgetary restrictions this summer may prohibit a deal, though, as Manchester Evening News have reported that United have just £100m-£120m to play with over the coming weeks.

And given £60m of that has already been used to sign Mason Mount from Chelsea, it may have been a worry that a move for Onana could be financially compromised.

What did Fabrizio Romano say about Manchester United and Andre Onana?

Romano suggests that both clubs are in discussions over a potential deal, with the end game getting closer in sight.

He said: “Andre Onana, for sure, we know that United are in contact with Inter and with the player. So, in this case, they are working on the Onana deal and approaching the final stages of the transfer.”

Why has Erik ten Hag identified Andre Onana as their main target?

With Chelsea hot on their tails, United will hope that Ten Hag’s pre-existing relationship with Onana will play into their hands in order to refine their goalkeeping woes.

Onana has been pinpointed primarily for his capability to build up from the back, which is the footballing blueprint that he wishes to instil into the Red Devils. United’s current man between the sticks De Gea is currently inept in this system, so it’s no surprise the club are scouring the market for a more proactive alternative.

Inter Milan’s unforeseen progression to the 2022/23 Champions League final was influenced heavily by the 34-cap Cameroon international.

His performances on the biggest stage in football attest to his Sofascore average match rating of 7.41, which impressively was the highest rank for goalkeepers during that campaign.

Per Fbref, he also boasted a 76.4% save percentage and was in the top 10% for recorded clean sheets within his positional peers in Europe’s top five leagues.

It doesn’t get much better in terms of ball-playing goalkeepers than Onana, but United will have to be wary with their spending seeing as they don’t have much left in the kitty.