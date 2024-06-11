Highlights Benjamin Sesko chooses RB Leipzig over Premier League clubs and signs new deal.

Arsenal wanted young striker Sesko to boost title ambitions, but they are now back to searching for a centre-forward.

Italian journalist Romano confirms Sesko is staying at Leipzig with improved terms.

Manchester United, Arsenal, and Chelsea were all interested in signing RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, but the Slovakian forward has now decided to stay with the Bundesliga club and sign a new deal, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Arsenal appeared to be one of the sides seriously pushing to secure his signature as they look to add another centre-forward to their ranks. With Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz their current options, Mikel Arteta clearly wanted an up-and-coming natural striker to help their battle for the Premier League title.

Sesko Decides to Stay at RB Leipzig

Arsenal, Man Utd, and Chelsea miss out

Writing on Tuesday morning, Italian journalist Romano has confirmed that Sesko will now stay at RB Leipzig and sign a new deal with the German club, which is a disappointing blow for three Premier League clubs...

"Benjamin Sesko has decided to STAY at RB Leipzig and sign new contract on improved terms! Decision made for talented striker, similar to what Haaland decided back in the days at BVB. Šeško will stay at Leipzig with a new gentlemen agreement for future exit."

A report from The Athletic confirmed that Arsenal, Chelsea, and Man Utd were all interested, but they will have to head back to the drawing board in their search for a new striker. The young forward reportedly had a release clause of around £55m in his contract, which will have undoubtedly been seen as a bargain for the English sides who were keen.

Benjamin Sesko's Bundesliga statistics - RB Leipzig squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 14 2nd Shots Per Game 1.5 4th xG per shot 0.17 4th Match rating 6.83 9th Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 11/06/2024

Sesko is widely regarded as one of the most exciting up-and-coming stars around Europe, and securing his signature on a new contract before Euro 2024 is a major boost for Leipzig. The 21-year-old will be hoping to enjoy an impressive tournament with his country, which would likely force clubs to push harder to prise him away from Leipzig.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Benjamin Sesko has 11 goals in 28 games for his country.

Arsenal Have Sesko Alternatives

Gyokeres is a name on the list

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Ben Jacobs provided a list of alternatives to Sesko that Arsenal have on their shortlist. With multiple clubs in the race to secure his signature, it was important for the Gunners to have other targets lined up, with staying at Leipzig also a possibility.

Viktor Gyokeres, Evan Ferguson, and Joshua Zirkzee are also names on the list for Arsenal, according to Jacobs, with other strikers also being considered. There was no guarantee that the Slovakian international would choose the north London club, so having a succession plan was vital.

