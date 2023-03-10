Manchester United could pose the biggest threat to Arsenal in their attempt to sign Declan Rice.

Figures close to the player are convinced that a move to Emirates Stadium is the top choice for Rice as he considers his next move.

Are Man Utd serious contenders to sign Declan Rice this summer?

Chelsea, Manchester City, Liverpool and Newcastle United have also been linked but if there is any tug-of-war to commence then it is the interest from Old Trafford that should now concern Arsenal most.

There are various factors as to why Rice likes the idea of a move to Arsenal: The chance to remain in London is key, given how close he is to family, but he is also intrigued by the character and leadership of Mikel Arteta and how quickly he has turned the team into title challengers. Pal Jack Wilshere has also been in his ear to play up the prospect of a switch to the Gunners.

But it is understood the size of Man United, combined with their heritage and the impressive early work of Erik ten Hag is the option outside of England’s capital that he would be most open to.

Salary is not a driving factor behind how Rice determines his next move yet striking the right deal obviously holds some importance. There is a feeling United could trump Arsenal in that sense - if they decide to pursue a deal.

Could Man Utd's pursuit of Frenkie de Jong finally be over?

As we have previously reported, Ten Hag’s priority target is Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong. They tried to sign him last summer but there was another slight setback in any future offer this week when De Jong spoke out over his future.

He said: “I am very happy and I want to continue for many years at Barca. I have always dreamed of playing for Barca and I want to succeed. (Last summer) I was fine, calm because I knew I wanted to continue at Barca and I haven’t changed my mind.”

How much could West Ham ask for Declan Rice?

West Ham have attempted to talk to 24-year-old Rice about committing himself to a new contract on various occasions yet no agreement is likely to be reached.

His contract with the Hammers runs to 2024, though that deal includes an option to extend by a further year and that gives them hope of raising a bigger fee when he does leave.

There are sources close to the club that seem convinced West Ham will attempt to hold out for close to £100million on Rice but it is likely any eventual fee will be negotiated down from that price-point.