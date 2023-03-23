Football supporters have long debated which club in the Premier League has the best atmosphere and a new fan survey appears to have found the answer.

A study by Cenuwide, on behalf of ESports platform Midnite, asked more than 1000 participants to decide which stadium has the loudest home fans and the results are interesting.

It's hard to say how much bias is at play here, with the allegiances of those who voted unknown - but on the evidence of this poll alone, there's a clear winner when it comes to grounds in England's top flight.

Which stadium in the Premier League has the best atmosphere?

At the bottom end of the spectrum, AFC Bournemouth were adjudged to have the worst atmosphere in the division – claiming just 0.6 per cent of the vote.

Just above them were Fulham, with Wolves, Southampton and Brentford rounding out the top five.

Meanwhile, the top five were dominated by some of England's biggest sides.

Despite Chelea's underwhelming season to date, Stamford Bridge was nonetheless voted fifth – at least that's something for Todd Boehly to cling onto.

While seeing Chelsea in the top five may be surprising to some, it's no shock to see Newcastle in fourth spot. The Magpies have long been renowned for their exceptional home support and St. James' Park is no doubt one of the most iconic stadiums in England.

Once upon a time, Emirates Stadium was often slammed for its poor atmosphere, but given Arsenal's extraordinary season to date, fans are clearly more jubilant than ever. The north London side was, therefore, voted the third best in terms of home support.

Liverpool are another side suffering a miserable season, but there can be denying that the atmosphere at Anfield is still admirable - especially when renditions of 'You'll Never Walk Alone' come out in full force.

United claim top spot

However, the Merseyside club only finished second in the survey, with rivals Manchester United topping the poll.

Even though footage emerged recently of United supporters being forced to wade through inches of urine in one of the Old Trafford toilets, fans have still concluded that the atmosphere at the Theatre of Dreams is unrivalled.

A spokesperson for Midnite said, "Old Trafford is getting back to its known capabilities of being a fortress like it was back in the Sir Alex Ferguson days, as is the Emirates with Mikel Arteta’s title charge."

They added: "It’s good to see Liverpool’s home crowd is not fading despite the relatively poor season they’re having, there’s a reason why teams collapse famously in Liverpool and the crowd have a huge factor in being the 12th man.

"Bournemouth’s tiny stadium is great for being up close to the pitch, but the lack of atmosphere struggles to boost their players in getting many points, which could be the defining factor in the relegation race this season."