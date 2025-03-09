Man Utd will go head-to-head with Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon at Old Trafford as both sides look to turn their seasons around.

Ruben Amorim's side have just one win in their last five games in all competitions and come into this clash on the back of a hard-fought 1-1 draw with Real Sociedad in the Europa League on Thursday night. Mikel Arteta's side on the other hand are in good form and claimed a huge 7-1 win over PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League in their last clash in midweek.

Both sides are dealing with injury problems too which leaves the managers with some decisions to make, and this is how GIVEMESPORT expect the teams to line up.

Man Utd Team News

Maguire and Ugarte doubtful

Amorim was without both Manuel Ugarte and Harry Maguire for the midweek trip to Spain with what was described as "minor" knocks, but both players remain a doubt for Sunday's game.

Chido Obi is available again after being ineligible for the Europa League, but wing-back Patrick Dorgu is suspended domestically following his red card in the win over Ipswich. Lisandro Martinez and Amad Diallo are out for the season while Luke Shaw, Kobbie Mainoo, Mason Mount, Altay Bayindir and Jonny Evans all remain sidelined.

Man Utd Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Lisandro Martinez Knee 01/01/2026 Amad Diallo Ankle 01/06/2025 Luke Shaw Calf 01/04/2025 Kobbie Mainoo Calf 16/03/2025 Manuel Ugarte Knock 09/03/2025 Harry Maguire Hamstring 09/03/2025 Patrick Dorgu Suspended 01/04/2025 Mason Mount Thigh Unknown Altay Bayindir Unknown Unknown Jonny Evans Back Unknown

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Amorim shared an update on his squad ahead of the game.

"I don't know. I don't know. We need to survive Sunday. The team was so tired in the last 20 minutes. "We have to prepare for Sunday and then think about this important game in our season on Thursday. But, in this moment, I don't know. "Everybody can start. If they are training tomorrow [Friday], if they played today [Thursday], they can be ready. Chido is on the list, so he can play "We are trying to see all the players that are fresh and that are not in danger of getting an injury. Even that, we have to risk a little but we have to be competitive on Sunday. "I don't know [if anyone will return v Arsenal]. I don't think so, so we'll see. "I think it's just Amad [and Lisandro Martinez]. Even Amad, we'll see in the end of the last month. I don't want to say anything to you but I have the hope to have Amad before, we'll see. "Lisandro is out. Kobbie [Mainoo] can return. The rest, my worry is we have to be careful. Manu [Ugarte] will return. I think Luke Shaw and Mason Mount can return also. We'll see but they are definitely going to return, especially Mason Mount."

Man Utd Predicted XI

Chido Obi on the bench

Man Utd Predicted XI: Onana; Yoro, De Ligt, Lindelof; Mazraoui, Collyer, Fernandes, Dalot; Zirkzee, Hojlund, Garnacho.

Man Utd Predicted Substitutes: Harrison (GK), Mee (GK), Heaven (DEF), Amass (DEF), Casemiro (MID), Eriksen (MID), Kone (MID), Obi (FWD).

With limited options in defence Victor Lindelof may be brought into the side to allow Noussair Mazraoui to move back to wing-back in the absence of Patrick Dorgu. Toby Collyer could get a rare start in midfield if Ugarte isn't fully fit, leaving £500,000-per-week duo Casemiro and Christian Eriksen on the bench.

Arsenal Team News

No fresh concerns

The Gunners have no fresh injury concerns heading into this clash at Old Trafford, but they are still without Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli until after the international break.

Takehiro Tomiyasu, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus are all ruled out for the rest of the season, but Riccardo Calafiori is pushing for a start over Miles Lewis-Skelly.

Arsenal Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Bukayo Saka Hamstring 16/03/2025 Gabriel Martinelli Hamstring 01/04/2025 Kai Havertz Hamstring 01/06/2025 Takehiro Tomiyasu Knee 01/06/2025 Gabriel Jesus Knee 01/01/2026

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Arteta shared an update ahead of the game.

"It was quite clear that there was a liability there [with Lewis-Skelly], so I didn’t want to take any risks. It was down to me to manage the game. A lesson for him to learn and we will help and support him. "He is very intelligent and extremely demanding of himself. He is a perfectionist, and he is here to learn."

Arsenal Predicted XI

Calafiori to start

Arsenal Predicted XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Partey, Rice, Odegaard; Nwaneri, Merino, Trossard.

Arsenal Predicted Substitutes: Neto (GK), White (DEF), Kiwior (DEF), Tierney (DEF), Zinchenko (DEF), Lewis-Skelly (DEF), Jorginho (MID), Sterling (FWD), Butler-Oyedeji (FWD).

After a strong performance in Eindhoven and a goal off the bench, defender Calafiori is pushing for a start ahead of Lewis-Skelly - who was lucky not to be sent off for a third time this season. Mikel Merino should continue up front too, leaving £162,500-per-week star Raheem Sterling on the bench.