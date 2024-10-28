Manchester United have sacked Erik ten Hag after a poor start to the campaign - and reports have suggested that his assistant, Ruud van Nistelrooy, has been asked by Old Trafford chiefs to take interim charge of the club following their dismal run of results so far this season.

The report from The Athletic's David Ornstein states that with Ten Hag being sacked as United manager - with the Dutchman being informed of the end of his tenure on Monday morning - he will leave the Old Trafford outfit after two-and-a-half-years in charge, and as such, a new management team must be compiled.

As a result, the club are working on their next steps in terms of who will guide the side in the future, with former striker and Ten Hag's joint-assistant manager Van Nistelrooy - who was recruited in the summer to work alongside his compatriot - being asked to take charge on an interim basis, with the rest of the staff remaining in position for the time being.

United had triggered a one-year extension option on Ten Hag's contract earlier in the summer, but a disappointing start to the new season means that the club's top brass have recommended a change, having held a meeting at the start of the month during the international break to discuss the former Ajax boss' future at the club. Sunday's 2-1 loss at West Ham United has been the straw to break the camel's back, with the result leaving the Red Devils in 14th place in the Premier League and with a real risk of finishing in the bottom half of the division if poor results were to continue.

Van Nistelrooy doesn't have much managerial experience, though he did lead PSV Eindhoven to a Dutch Cup and a second-placed finish in the Eredivisie in the 2022/23 season, in which he left at the end of the campaign. The United legend, who scored 95 goals in 150 games over five years in the Premier League before departing for Real Madrid, joined in the summer after being linked with the managerial vacancy at Burnley, and he will get his chance to show what he is made of having already proven himself on the Old Trafford turf.