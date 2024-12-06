Manchester United have requested a meeting with Alphonso Davies and his representatives in January as they continue their pursuit of the Bayern Munich full-back, according to journalist Christian Falk.

Davies has less than seven months remaining on his current deal with the Bundesliga giants and could be free to sign for another club from 1 January.

It appears that Man United are now taking steps to move ahead in their pursuit of their "dream" addition, having prioritised the signing of a new left-back since Ruben Amorim's arrival at Old Trafford.

According to Falk, Davies could remain at Bayern beyond June 2025, but the Bavarians have yet to agree to his salary demands of £13.3m (€16m) per year, as well as a £12.4m (€15m) signing fee:

Widely regarded as one of the best attacking full-backs in the world, Davies has been a key player for Bayern in recent seasons and continues to do so under new boss Vincent Kompany.

The 'world-class' 24-year-old has made 19 appearances in all competitions for the Belgian manager this season, providing three assists.

Davies is thought to be one of Man United's options at left-back, with Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez and Paris Saint-Germain's Nuno Mendes also being considered.

It remains to be seen whether the Red Devils will make a January move for a new defender, given the £180m they spent in Erik ten Hag's final summer at the club.

United have welcomed the likes of Manuel Ugarte, Matthijs de Ligt, Joshua Zirkzee, Noussair Mazraoui and Leny Yoro, with the latter finally making his debut in Wednesday's 2-0 defeat at Arsenal.

After going unbeaten in his first three games, Amorim suffered his first defeat in charge of United at the Emirates, with goals from Jurrien Timber and William Saliba sending the Red Devils back to the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Alphonso Davies' Bayern Stats (2024/25 Bundesliga) Games 11 Goals / assists 0 / 1 Pass accuracy % 90.6 Tackles per 90 1.67 Clearances per 90 1.18 Minutes played 915

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 05-11-24.