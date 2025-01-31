Chelsea could be willing to include one of their younger players in a deal for Manchester United forward Alejandro Garnacho, journalist Miguel Delaney has revealed.

The Blues could reportedly offer academy graduate Joshua Acheampong in exchange for the Argentinian, with the possibility of one of Chelsea's younger players being included raised during negotiations.

According to Delaney, United are still aiming to sell Garnacho in the next few days and bring in Bayern Munich’s Mathys Tel on loan as his replacement.

The Red Devils’ financial outlook would improve considerably if they manage to offload Garnacho before Monday, potentially opening up a pathway to sign Tel, a target for multiple Premier League clubs.

Chelsea Could Offer Joshua Acheampong

As part of Alejandro Garnacho deal

Both Chelsea and Napoli remain in contention to sign Garnacho in the final days of the January transfer window, though the Serie A club would need to raise their offer significantly to land the 20-year-old.

According to Delaney, Napoli value the Argentinian at £38m, while United are demanding a fee in the region of £70m for their academy product.

While Chelsea’s valuation of the deal is unclear, the Blues may need to negotiate 'considerably' and could include Acheampong, dubbed 'the future of Chelsea' by Jacek Kulig, in a potential deal.

Garnacho is reportedly preparing to leave Old Trafford this weekend, despite featuring heavily under Ruben Amorim in recent games.

The Argentinian winger has been involved in every United fixture since his surprise omission from the matchday squad to face Manchester City in December and provided an assist in the 2-0 Europa League win over FCSB on Thursday.

Man United have yet to make any signings in January but are close to completing Patrick Dorgu’s arrival on a long-term deal from Lecce – the Danish full-back will reportedly land in Manchester on Saturday to undergo his medical.

Alejandro Garnacho's Man United Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 22 Goals 3 Assists 1 Expected goals 4.8 Expected assisted goals 2.4 Minutes played 1,231

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 31-01-25.