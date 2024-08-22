Manchester United are edging closer to signing Paris Saint-Germain outcast Manuel Ugarte this summer, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, after a meeting with his current employers ended on a positive note.

Erik ten Hag and his entourage have been relatively busy in the summer market after registering their worst-ever Premier League season – finishing the campaign in eighth place – and have signed a quartet of players thus far.

Former Bologna talisman Joshua Zirkzee and the now-injured Leny Yoro were picked up in the infancy of the summer, while ex-Bayern Munich duo Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui became their third and fourth acquisitions of the window.

Man Utd 'Now Close' To Striking Ugarte Deal with PSG

Central midfield, particularly from a defensive standpoint, is still an issue among Old Trafford circles and Montevideo-born Ugarte, who moved to the French capital last summer from Sporting CP, has emerged as the primary option.

Casemiro's torrid injury record, combined with his inability to play north of 50 games per season, means that getting a deal over the line for the 22-cap Uruguay international makes logical sense, especially on a loan to buy option.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ugarte's 4.33 tackles per game over the last 365 days put him in the top 1% of midfielders.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the ever-reliable Romano has suggested that ten Hag’s side are now close to striking a deal with PSG for the tough-tackling midfielder, while also suggesting that no bids had been made for Atalanta's Ederson.

The transfer insider revealed that the Red Devils are proceeding with a loan and obligation to buy, as opposed to a permanent mover, this summer after a ‘positive meeting’ with the Uruguayan’s Ligue 1 employer. Romano wrote:

“Manchester United are now close to getting Manuel Ugarte deal done! As revealed last week, MUFC want to proceed with loan + obligation to buy and meeting with PSG was positive. No bids for Ederson – Man Utd want Ugarte, details being discussed. Deal at final stage.”

Recently, reputable journalist Ben Jacobs exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that Manchester United and PSG had held 'positive' talks over a late summer move for the player in question, with the Ligue 1 behemoths willing to let him leave before the transfer deadline.

Man Utd's Kobbie Mainoo In Line for Contract Extension

While the Old Trafford faithful are pleased with their side's business in terms of incomings, what is equally important is keeping the likes of Kobbie Mainoo, whose current deal expires in the summer of 2027, on board with Ten Hag's project.

According to Sky Sports, the Stockport-born midfielder, whose stratospheric rise from the depths of Carrington to being a regular in senior proceedings shocked the English top flight, is in line to extend his stay at Old Trafford after proving his worth in Greater Manchester.

Kobbie Mainoo - Manchester United Statistics Club Games Goals Assists Yellow/Red Cards Manchester United 37 5 1 4/0 Manchester United U18 35 4 2 0/0 Manchester United U21 21 2 4 0/0 Manchester United U19 6 0 0 0/0

Last term alone, the 19-year-old central midfielder notched 35 appearances in all competitions for the 13-time Premier League champions, scored in opportune moments and earned a call-up to England's Euro 2024 squad.

All statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 22/08/2024