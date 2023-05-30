Awkward footage of the moment Manchester United’s Alessia Russo was handed her Goal of the Season trophy has sparked fan backlash on social media.

Russo, one of the stars of England’s triumphant Euro 2022 campaign, was named United’s Player of the Year for the 2022-23 campaign after winning the fan’s vote.

The 24-year-old also secured the inaugural United Women Goal of the Season award for her stoppage-time winner against Arsenal.

Asked by host Geoff Shreeves what she remembered about the goal at the Emirates Stadium, Russo said: “Looking back at it, I’m not sure about the celebration, but we had a few late goals this season and it shows how much we never gave up from start to finish.

“It was incredible and to get the three points away at the Emirates, and we had huge support as always in the away end and it was right in front of them, so it was great.”

On her journey with England and Man Utd, Russo added: “The past year has been incredible. The way the game’s grown for women since the Euros, it lit it up even more.

“The direction of women’s football in this country right now is incredible.”

However, the moment Russo was handed the trophy has been heavily criticised online.

What happened to Alessia Russo during awards ceremony?

The man handing out the trophy told the audience: “I’m not going to give this to Alessia because it’s *so* heavy. I’ve just been in a weight training session.”

He then tried to pass the trophy to another man before Shreeves intervened, saying: “I think you can take it quite happily, can’t you?”

The man handed the trophy to Russo with extreme caution.

“John, you need to do a bit more weight training,” Shreeves joked.

The man then offered to take it back when Russo said with a smile on her face: “It is quite heavy!”

Watch the awkward clip here:

