Bruno Fernandes' poor start to the season has prompted calls for the Portuguese midfielder to be dropped and replaced in Erik ten Hag's team by Mason Mount, with the Athletic journalist Laurie Whitwell claiming that the Manchester United skipper 'looks tired'.

United have endured a difficult beginning to the new campaign, accumulating just seven points from their opening five Premier League games, and were held at home to FC Twente in their Europa League opener at Old Trafford on Wednesday night. Fernandes was criticised for his display against the Dutch side, sparking conversations about his continued use in the United team, despite his poor form.

Mount remains patiently waiting on the sidelines, with many Red Devils supporters believing that the England international should be granted an opportunity over Fernandes, and deployed in behind Joshua Zirkzee.

Whitwell: Fernandes Looks 'Tired'

Mount as a ten would be 'interesting'

Since arriving at Old Trafford, Ten Hag has opted to make Fernandes one of the cornerstones of his squad, starting him in 105 games across his first two seasons in all competitions, and appointing him as club captain, in place of Harry Maguire, last summer. The 30-year-old was awarded for his relentless efforts across these two years with a new contract in June, but his performances have since taken a significant turn for the worse.

Off the back of a 'worrying' display against Crytsal Palace last weekend, Fernandes produced a wasteful performance against Twente in midweek, losing possession 19 times, more than anyone else in a red shirt on the night. The playmaker has managed just one assist in five Premier League matches this season, and this lack of output has provoked fans into calling for him to lose his starting birth in Ten Hag's team.

The Athletic's Manchester United correspondent, Whitwell, asked about Fernandes' decline in performance levels this season, responded by defending the player by citing his evident fatigue:

"He (Fernandes) does look tired though. And it would be interesting to see how the team functions with Mount as No 10. Him linking with Zirkzee around the box could be fruitful - but he needs to finish his chances!"

Mount, who has been described as "unbelievable", has yet to catch fire in the north-west, but has demonstrated an ability to carry the creative mantle of a top side whilst at Chelsea. The 25-year-old has started two league games so far this season, and Ten Hag may ultimately decide to make the change if Fernandes' form doesn't pick up.

Fernandes Statistics vs Twente Minutes Played 90 Touches 76 Key Passes 1 Successful Dribbles 2/5 (40%) Accurate Passes 39/52 (75%) Possession Lost 19 Shots 3

Ten Hag Could Be Sacked Soon

Defeat to Tottenham could be the catalyst

While Ten Hag mulls over the Fernandes situation, he has to prepare for Sunday's encounter with Tottenham at Old Trafford. The pressure is growing on the maligned head coach to turn things around in Manchester, but reports have surfaced suggesting he may not be given the time to do so, as defeat to Spurs could result in the Dutchman being sacked.

INEOS came close to dismissing Ten Hag in the summer, but they ultimately opted to stick by the man after he delivered silverware by beating Manchester City at Wembley in the FA Cup final. However, an uninspiring start means patience from the club's hierarchy is waning, and dropped points against Ange Postecoglou's side could be the final straw.

All Statistics via SofaScore - correct as of 27/09/2024