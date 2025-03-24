Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim wants to offload 10 first-team players in order to fund a summer 'warchest,' according to reports. It has long been speculated that the Red Devils will need to free up wages and sell players in order to make a splash in the transfer market as the club undergoes continuing cost-cutting measures to help improve their financial standing.

Recruitment will no doubt be at the forefront of Amorim's mind going into next season, with the Portuguese coach needing players to fit into the squad that align with his preferred 3-4-3 system. And the names of the players he is willing to let go of in order to make this happen have now been revealed.

Rashford, Shaw and Sancho Among 10 Players Amorim Wants Out

Several other first team members are reportedly aware their futures are uncertain