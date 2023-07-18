Manchester United have spoken to the agents of a potential Harry Maguire replacement at Old Trafford, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Erik ten Hag hopes to improve on last season’s third-placed Premier League finish by bolstering his Red Devils squad across the pitch this summer.

According to Sky Sports News, centre-back Maguire is considering his options after being stripped of the captaincy by head coach ten Hag.

The 30-year-old was handed the armband in 2020 but found playing time restricted last season, and it has been no surprise to see the experienced defender lose the title of captain.

And the same publication claims West Ham United are monitoring the situation of the England international.

However, the Irons are concerned about the impact the Red Devils defender would have on their wage bill, despite recently bringing in a club-record £105m following Declan Rice’s move to Arsenal.

Meanwhile, Romano has stated both Manchester United and Newcastle United are in talks to sign Monaco centre-back Axel Disasi, reportedly valued at around £34m.

Newcastle approached the player earlier this month, whilst ten Hag had approved the signing of the 25-year-old.

However, the Red Devils still need to make an approach to Monaco, which could be key in negotiations to bring the defender to Old Trafford.

According to a report in FootballTransfers last week, Newcastle had agreed personal terms with Disasi ahead of a possible move.

However, with a lack of clear developments, the Frenchman could still be available to Manchester United if they pursue his signature further.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Red Devils have had a long-standing interest in Disasi, hinting that a move could be on the cards if Maguire leaves.

And Romano has said a move to the Premier League for Disasi is a “concrete possibility”, and it depends on how Monaco’s new director, Thiago Scuro, handles negotiations.

What has Romano said about Man Utd and Disasi?

Giving the latest update on Disasi’s future, Romano told GIVEMESPORT: “Man Utd spoke to his agents, and Newcastle spoke to his agents.

“The player is keen on a Premier League move. So, this is a very concrete possibility.

“But this now depends on Monaco. Monaco have a new director. The director is Thiago Scuro, who came from Brazil. So, it's no longer Paul Mitchell but Scuro taking care of the negotiations.”

What other players could Man Utd look to sign this summer?

Disasi, once dubbed “dominant” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, is not the only player on Manchester United’s shortlist this summer, as ten Hag looks to bolster his options across the pitch.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Manchester United will look to advance negotiations with Atalanta for Denmark striker Rasmus Hojlund after the signing of Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Meanwhile, BILD Sport journalist Christian Falk has told GMS the Red Devils are still hot on a deal for Napoli and Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, though the 24-year-old is not adverse to signing a contract extension at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Despite the primary focus being on attacking reinforcements at Old Trafford, United may be required to spend big if they lose the services of Maguire this summer, and Disasi could be the first option ten Hag turns to.