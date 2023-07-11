Manchester United want to sign a centre-back this summer but can only do so if there are departures in the same position at Old Trafford, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

Erik ten Hag will be keen to bolster his Red Devils squad as he looks to improve on last season’s third-placed Premier League finish.

Man Utd transfer news – Centre-back

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United and Newcastle United are exploring the potential of a deal for AS Monaco centre-back Axel Disasi.

Newcastle have approached the 25-year-old, whilst ten Hag has approved the France international's signing.

Both clubs need to make contact with Monaco over luring the defender to the Premier League, with the top-flight outfit’s also able to offer Champions League football this season.

Meanwhile, L’Equipe have claimed that Man Utd haven’t been deterred from striking a deal for Disasi’s signature, despite Monaco placing a £43m price tag on his head.

Romano has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Disasi would be ‘excited’ to seal a move to Old Trafford after the Red Devils have already held conversations with his representatives.

However, to sign another centre-back, they will need to lose one of their current options in the backline.

According to the Manchester Evening News, United would sell club captain and 30-year-old centre-half Harry Maguire if they received a £50m bid for the England international this summer.

However, the same publication suggests that another club is unlikely to bid that amount for the 2019 £80m signing, who couldn’t nail down a regular place in the starting XI last season.

And Sheth believes that United are “looking at” central defenders but are unlikely to sign in that area unless they can move someone else on.

What has Sheth said about Man Utd?

Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: “They are looking at other players in that position. Axel Disasi from Monaco is another player they've also got a long-standing interest in.

“But the information I've been given is there probably won't be any arrivals in that position unless there's a departure in that position.”

What other centre-backs could Man Utd sign?

Alongside Disasi, United are linked with several centre-backs who could fill the void if Maguire or another one of ten Hag’s options at the back were to leave this summer.

According to reports in Portugal (via the Evening Standard), Sporting Lisbon’s Goncalo Inacio is set on a Premier League move.

Manchester United is his preferred destination over Newcastle, whilst Liverpool share an interest in the 21-year-old.

Meanwhile, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT last month that the Red Devils were tracking the progress of Atalanta and Italy U21 defender Giorgio Scalvini, with reports in Italy claiming the 20-time Premier League champions could make a £34m move for the 19-year-old.

Therefore, United are not short of potential options as they look to bolster ten Hag’s backline for the coming season.

However, with the club’s focus being on moving some of their squad players on, the Dutchman may have to be patient as he looks up the right move to improve the quality of his centre-back department.