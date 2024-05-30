Highlights Manchester United may offload Mason Greenwood in a swap deal with Atletico Madrid for Joao Felix.

Greenwood excelled on loan at Getafe, attracting interest from clubs across Europe.

Atletico have offered Felix to United to facilitate a transfer, but he may be cautious due to a lack of Champions League prospects.

Manchester United are looking at possible ways to offload Mason Greenwood in the summer, with the former Red Devils prodigy having endured a decent loan campaign at La Liga outfit Getafe last season - and that could come in the form of Atletico Madrid, who have taken an interest. But the Red Devils may not receive a fee for his services if they agree to Atletico's terms on a deal - with Diego Simeone's men offering Portuguese star Joao Felix in return for the Englishman.

Greenwood hasn't played for United since January 2022, with the Red Devils having suspended him following his arrest on suspicion of rape, sexual assault and threats to kill. Having spent a season out of the game, Greenwood spent this season on loan at Getafe where he scored 10 goals in 36 games as they finished 12th in the table - and that has seen interest flood in from across Europe, with the Daily Star suggesting that Atletico are prepared to bring him to the Wanda Metropolitano.

Mason Greenwood and Joao Felix: Transfer Latest

United could make a deal that sees Greenwood leave for Felix

The report states that United are considering a swap deal that would bring Felix to the club and see Greenwood depart back to the Spanish capital.

Atletico are one of a number of clubs interesting in securing his services, with Napoli being previously linked with a move to bring the Bradford-born forward to the Bay of Naples. And, with Felix having spent the last two seasons on loan at Chelsea and Barcelona, Atletico could look to end his nightmare in Spain by offering him to the Red Devils in a shock swap deal.

Joao Felix's La Liga statistics - Barcelona squad ranking, 2023/24 Stats Output Squad rank Goals 7 =3rd Assists 3 6th Dribbles Per Game 1 =4rd Shots Per Game 2 =4th Match rating 6.85 10th Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 30/05/2024

The Daily Star understands that Atletico have offered Felix to United in the hope that a deal to bring Greenwood to the club can go ahead - though United are considering whether Felix would be the right fit at Old Trafford as he is likely to prefer a move to a club that would be able to offer him the chance to play in the Champions League.

United have decided to get rid of Greenwood on a permanent deal given that he is entering the final 12 months of his contract in the north-west; and having won Getafe's Player of the Season award, he's shown that he can cut it in La Liga which has seemingly tempted Atletico to make a move.

Losing Joao Felix Would Be a Huge Failure for Atletico

The Portugal star hasn't kicked on in Madrid

United had reportedly set a £40million fee for Greenwood earlier in the window, and with clubs interested, they could well bring in a fee around that for their academy graduate.

But for Atletico, parting ways with Felix would certainly be a bittersweet moment given his history with the club. He joined as the fourth-most expensive footballer in the world for a fee of around £113million back in 2019 with a lot of potential, but life in the Spanish capital hasn't been overly kind to him, despite being called 'incredibly talented' earlier in his career.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Joao Felix scored four goals in 16 Premier League games for Chelsea.

Just 25 league goals in 96 La Liga games for the Benfica graduate saw his highest-scoring campaign in the top-flight sit at just eight in the 2021-22 season, and should they swap him for Greenwood who has an estimated tag of £40million, it represents a lot of money wasted on a signing that strictly speaking wasn't entirely in the mould of Simeone.

Felix had a reported £307million release clause inserted into his deal at Atletico, and so losing him on such a cheap fee will feel like a failure at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Related Man Utd Haven't Made 'Internal Decision' on Ten Hag Manchester United could be looking to appoint a new manager in the near future, and Fabrizio Romano has provided an update.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.