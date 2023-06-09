Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has a new contract with the club ‘basically drawn up’, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

De Gea’s credibility as their number one has come under the knife again this season, despite winning the 2022/23 Premier League Golden Glove award.

Manchester United transfer news – David de Gea

United coach Benni McCarthy has publicly backed the Spaniard and has told 947 Joburg “it would be a crime” if the club were to part ways following a series of high-profile errors.

However, reports from Portugal have claimed that the 13-time Premier League champions are on the verge of finalising a deal to sign FC Porto’s Diogo Costa.

A new goalkeeper has been earmarked, with Costa leading the line, as a competitor for the number one spot.

TalkSPORT have reported that United’s De Gea, who pockets £375k a week, has been offered a new challenge in Saudi Arabia as they look to enrich their football empire, though the same report has revealed that the player in question is planning to snub the lucrative bid.

However, Jones has now stated the two parties are looking to conclude talks of a fresh contract in what could be a make-or-break few days for Erik ten Hag and his entourage.

What did Dean Jones say about Manchester United and David de Gea?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "The contract is basically drawn up at this point for him, so it’s difficult to see a situation whereby the De Gea doesn’t stay now on a new contract, so it’s really about finding that backup goalkeeper.

“Obviously Jack Butland was there temporarily, and he’s moved on now too, so it depends where United now look for an actual backup goalkeeper and for someone who’s experienced that they know they can trust or if they look to groom someone for the next era to be the next Man United number one.”

Has David de Gea earned a new contract at Manchester United?

Despite the 45-cap Spanish international keeping 17 clean sheets and winning the 2022/23 Golden Glove award, United fans are against giving their man between the sticks a contract extension.

De Gea’s shot-stopping ability has been overshadowed by his inability to play out from the back and this will only be highlighted more than ever as Erik ten Hag transitions his side into a possession-based outfit.

His feeble attempt at saving Manchester City’s winner in the FA Cup final was just a mere showing of how de Gea is not evolving with the game.

As United relinquished their chance to end their cross-town rival’s treble pursuit, the difference was unbearably stark with even City’s second-choice goalkeeper Stefan Ortega one-upping his United counterpart on the afternoon in the majority of aspects.