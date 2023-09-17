Highlights The 2023/24 Champions League begins on the week commencing September 18th, with exciting matchups including Newcastle United in the "group of death" alongside PSG, Dortmund, and AC Milan.

The return of the greatest of tournament in European football is right around the corner.

The 2023/24 Champions League begins on the week commencing the 18th of September. There are some mouth watering ties to look forward to.

Newcastle United make their first appearance in the competition for the first time since 2003. As part of their warm welcome, they have been drawn in "the group of death" alongside Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund and A.C. Milan.

Other groups see Real Madrid drawn with Italian champions Napoli and Arsenal's return to the Europe's top flight sees them matched up with Europa League winners Sevilla.

Perhaps the most heavyweight tie, however, occurs in group A. German champions Bayern Munich and 20 time Champions of England Manchester United will vie for top stop in a true Goliath versus Goliath battle.

We are in store for two potential European classics and Thomas Tuchel and Erik ten Hag go head to head.

Here is everything you need to know about Manchester United vs Bayern Munich.

Teams

MUNICH, GERMANY - APRIL 09: Patrice Evra (R) of Manchester United celebrates his goal during the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final second leg match between FC Bayern Muenchen and Manchester United at Allianz Arena on April 9, 2014 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

German champions Bayern Munich drew the first seed. The six time European champions won their 11th consecutive Bundesliga title last season, awarding them with the right to enter the first pot.

Manchester United were absent from the competition last season, but Erik ten Hag guided the Red Devils to a 3rd place Premier League finish in his debut season. This was enough for United to be entered as a second seed for the draw.

The remainder of the group consists of Danish side FC Copenhagen and Turkish giants Galatasaray.

Champions League Squads

As part of the competition's registration rules, teams must submit a squad list of players who are available for selection.

New signings Rasmus Hojlund, Sofyan Amrabat, Mason Mount and last seasons Champions League finalist Andre Onana were included in Manchester United's squad.

Dutch midfielder Donny Van de Beek was a notable omission as rumours link him with a late move away from Old Trafford.

Alejandro Garnacho is also not listed in the squad, but is available to play due to being a U21 player.

Manchester United Champions League Squad:

Sofyan Amrabat Altay Bayindir Casemiro Diogo Dalot Antony Christian Eriksen Bruno Fernandes Rasmus Hojlund Victor Lindelof Tyrell Malacia Anthony Martial Lisandro Martinez Andre Onana Facundo Pellistri Sergio Reguilon Raphael Varane Jonny Evans Tom Heaton Scott McTominay Marcus Rashford Luke Shaw Harry Maguire Mason Mount Jadon Sancho Aaron Wan Bissaka

Bayern Munich on the other hand are yet to officially announce their Champions League squad.

It is widely expected that new number 9 Harry Kane will be included in the squad for the first time at his new club.

England's record goalscorer will make his return to his country when Bayern visit Old Trafford.

When do Man United face Bayern Munich?

The combined 9 time European champions will face each other twice in the group stage of the tournament.

United travel to the Allianz Arena on during matchday one. The fixture will take place on Wednesday 20th September and 8pm BST.

The return fixture at Old Trafford will commence at the same time on matchday 6. This will take place on Tuesday 12th September.

How to watch?

The Champions League will be exclusively shown throughout the 2023/2024 season on TNT Sports.

In order to watch the Champions League in the U.K. you will need to have a TNT Sports subscription.

A subscription to TNT Sports costs £29.99 a month.

Watch every UCL match live by checking our Streaming and TV guide.

Man United vs Bayern Munich history

Since the inception of the original European Cup, the two mammoths have only faced each other on eleven occasions.

It is Bayern who have the better head-to-head record, with the Germans having won four times. United have only come out on top twice, with the remaining five games heading a draw.

Man United vs Bayern Munich head-to-head:

Year Result 1998 Bayern Munich 2-2 Man United 1998 Man United 1-1 Bayern Munich 1999 Man United 2-1 Bayern Munich 2001 Man United 0-1 Bayern Munich 2001 Bayern Munich 2-1 Man United 2001 Bayern Munich 1-1 Man United 2001 Man United 0-0 Bayern Munich 2010 Bayern Munich 2-1 Man United 2010 Man United 3-2 Bayern Munich 2014 Man United 1-1 Bayern Munich 2014 Bayern Munich 3-1 Man United

Despite having the fewer victories, it is the Red Devils who hold the most famous victory in all the sides meetings.

Sir Alex Ferguson's United took on the Bavarians in the 1999 Champions League final, held in the Nou Camp.

The two sides had met in the group stages, with both ties ending in a draw. This time however, there had to be a winner, with Europe's biggest prize on the line.

Chasing an historic treble, United got off to the worst possible start when Mario Bassler's free kick snuck underneath the wall and past Peter Schmeichel to give Munich the lead inside 6 minutes.

Ferguson's men were on the ropes for most of the match, with Bayern hitting the woodwork on multiple occasions. It seemed United were in desperate need of midfield duo Roy Keane and Paul Scholes who were missing through suspension.

As the clock ticked down, a scuffed Ryan Giggs shot from the edge of the box was swiveled home by England international Teddy Sheringham.

United were celebrating saving the game and were preparing for extra-time when they won yet another corner.

Sheringham was involved again, meeting David Beckham's front post delivering and flicking the ball onto fellow substitute Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who stabbed home from close range.

The injury sucker punch led to an unlikely victory for the English side, who managed to complete a famous treble as a result of their victory.

GiveMeSport Prediction

When looking at the head-to-head, as well as Man United's away record domestically against the other top teams in the league, matchday one seems like a lock for the German Champions.

Erik ten Hag has made Old Trafford a much tougher place to go, with United not losing there since Erik ten Hag's very first game in charge. With that being said, Bayern's defence may be enough for them to grab one extra point from their final group game.

GiveMeSport predicts:

Matchday 1: Bayern Munich 3-1 Man United

Matchday 6: Man United 0-0 Bayern Munich