Manchester United’s potential takeover delay is “group-triggered”, according to sources close to the sellers at Old Trafford, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils were put on the market by The Glazers last November and have been the subject of several offers in the following months.

Man Utd takeover news – Latest

According to the MailOnline, prospective Manchester United buyers, INEOS chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Qatari Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani are fearful the Glazers won’t sell the Old Trafford outfit because they haven’t received the £6bn they had initially hoped for.

There is a prospect of the process dragging on into the autumn or winter, as some assume that movements on a deal are on hold.

Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim’s offers to buy United valued the club at around £5bn, and attempts to raise those bids have proved unsuccessful.

The same publication indicates the preferred option could be to hold onto the asset and sell it when it is more in demand, given Erik ten Hag’s side’s qualification for this season’s Champions League.

However, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has recently told GIVEMESPORT that a sale process is continuing behind the scenes and that we are now at a critical moment of the takeover at Old Trafford.

Jacobs has claimed there is a “mixed narrative” over the lack of movement on a takeover and suggests the buyers and sellers are holding each other responsible.

What has Jacobs said about Man Utd?

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: “There's a mixed narrative about why we're not seemingly getting any movement. So, from the group's perspective, they feel like they're waiting for communication from the Glazers and the Raine Group.

‘But sources close to the seller still indicate that the delays are group-triggered. In other words, they require more information to get to the point of being ready to sign. By ready to sign, I mean both groups have undertaken tasks and responsibilities traditionally associated with a preferred bidder. Both are being asked to get six feet from the finishing line to be ready to undertake the completion process. To get there, it requires a lot of legal and logistical box ticks. So, the groups imply that they are ready, and the Glazers must decide.

“But sources close to the selling side are implying the delays are down to the fact that the groups are not as ready as they perhaps are intimating they are. This is normal within a takeover to have these two different sides. But it's also an indication that nothing is paused at this point. It's quietly ticking along behind the scenes. And as we've had throughout the process, the Glazers simply need to show their hands. If they don't, the situation won't be any clearer.”

What next for Man Utd?

With a takeover seemingly dragging on into the later stages of the summer transfer window, it’s unlikely that a new owner could make a significant splash in the current market.

Therefore, ten Hag must prepare his side for the beginning of the Premier League season next month, when Manchester United welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to Old Trafford on 14th August.

The Red Devils travel to Tottenham Hotspur the following weekend before Nottingham Forest make the trip to Manchester on 26th August.

United round off the first four games of the season in north London, facing last season’s Premier League runners-up Arsenal.