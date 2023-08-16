Manchester United target Benjamin Pavard has informed Bayern Munich about his stance on a move to Old Trafford this summer, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Erik ten Hag is eager to bolster his defensive options after the Red Devils got their Premier League campaign underway this week.

Man Utd transfer news – Benjamin Pavard

According to BILD, Pavard has told Bayern that he wants to join Manchester United this summer, who have garnered an interest in his signature following questions over Harry Maguire’s future at Old Trafford.

Maguire looked set to join West Ham United in a £30m deal before the transfer window slammed shut, but the move has now fallen through.

However, with the 30-year-old clearly not in ten Hag’s long-term plans, the Dutchman is keen to recruit an additional centre-back, with Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane being his current go-to figures.

Pavard could be a cheap option, given the 27-year-old has less than a year remaining on his contract with Bayern, potentially forcing the record-Bundesliga champions into a sale before the 1st September transfer deadline.

According to 90min, Man Utd have been informed that the Bavarian outfit will demand €40m (close to £35m) to sell the one-time World Cup winner, who could be keen on a move to Old Trafford.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Red Devils are upping the ante in their pursuit of Pavard, once dubbed “world-class” by former Bayern coach and current Wolfsburg manager Niko Kovac.

And Romano reveals that Bayern aren’t keen to let Pavard leave the Allianz Arena this season but claims that the versatile defender has informed Bayern of his desire to move to Old Trafford this summer.

What has Romano said about Man Utd and Pavard?

Providing the latest transfer news, Romano exclusively told GIVEMESPORT: “Currently, Bayern are not keen on this move, but my feeling is that there is a chance for Pavard to join Man Utd because the player wants to go.

“Over the weekend and the last few days, Pavard has spoken to Bayern and told them he won’t extend his contract and wants to join Manchester United to try this opportunity. So, let's see now what happens between the clubs.”

What next for Man Utd during the summer window?

Pavard could be top of Man Utd’s transfer shortlist, but he’s not the only name that could arrive at Old Trafford over the next few weeks.

Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Red Devils hope to push forward with a move for Fiorentina and Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat in the coming days.

And Galetti has also told GMS that Man Utd expect to receive offers for attackers Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho in the final weeks of the market, as the club look to balance the books on the transfer front.

Meanwhile, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that United could hold fresh talks with Maguire about his future as both parties aim to reach a sensible resolution over the former captain’s future in Manchester.