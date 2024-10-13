Key Takeaways Man United have had a plethora of stunning away kits over the years.

Their 2024/2025 kit is immensely popular, even if the football on the pitch has not matched it.

Adidas, Nike and Umbro have always produced memorable jerseys, with their away kit for their treble-winning campaign ranking high.

Manchester United need no introduction in the footballing sphere. One of the biggest clubs in the world, they have conquered every competition throughout their history, creating long-lasting memories which most could only dream about. Ever since formation, they have become iconic at home and on the road.

Particularly away from Old Trafford, Man United have a plethora of stunning alternate kits. Their home jersey may be red – and that will never change – but the away kit has changed over the past few decades. The Red Devils have often sought to be unconventional with it.

Due to this, we have decided to rank the nine greatest away kits in Man United history. Most have come during the Premier League era, where the Red Devils have dominated the sport, but also had spells of sheer disaster. You never know what to expect from them nowadays.

Ranking Factors

Style - what the kit looks like is the most important thing.

what the kit looks like is the most important thing. Iconic Moments - The most important kits have memorable moments.

The most important kits have memorable moments. Key Players - Kits are more recognisable when they have iconic players like Wayne Rooney and David Beckham in them.

9 Greatest Man United Away Kits Ranking Season Kit Used Manufacturer 1. 1993/1995 Umbro 2. 1999/2000 Umbro 3. 1990/1992 Adidas 4. 1997/1999 Umbro 5. 2006/2007 Nike 6. 2024/2025 Adidas 7. 2001/2002 Adidas 8. 1986/1988 Adidas 9. 2016/2017 Adidas

9 2016/2017 - Adidas

Man United have not had many memorable moments since Sir Alex Ferguson left the club in 2013. They have not won a single Premier League – despite previous eras of dominance – but they did manage to win the Europa League in 2017 under one of the greatest managers ever, Jose Mourinho.

The former Chelsea manager did not make the Red Devils entertaining to watch, yet they were effective, beating Ajax 2-0 in the final. On that iconic night, they wore their stunning away jersey, which was simple and effective. The red Adidas stripes down the sleeves matched the dark blue perfectly, and it's become poignant since; the final was just two days after the dreadful Manchester bombings.

8 1986/1988 - Adidas

Taking a trip down Nostalgia Lane, Man United were a mixed bag in the 1980s. One campaign they looked incredible, the next they would struggle against the worst teams in the division. However, throughout the highs and the lows, their kits always did the talking. Their 1986/1988 away kit was one of the very best.

Worn during Ferguson's first two campaigns, Man United finished second in the table – the closest they had come to glory in eight years. The white base with red stripes was perfect for those who watched them every week, even if it got muddy and ruined during matches.

7 2001/2002 - Adidas

Man United's 2001/2001 away kit is probably the most unique jersey to ever exist. On the face of it, it was a simple white and black shirt. It looked nice, yet nothing remarkable; it wouldn't have flown off the shelves either. However, the Red Devils pulled off a masterclass by making it reversible.

The other side was gold and their third kit, giving fans two options depending on what they wanted to wear. It celebrated the 100-year anniversary of changing their name from Newton Heath to Manchester United, with the side wearing the white shirt more frequently. A masterclass in marketing and design, it's not been replicated since.

6 2024/2025 - Adidas

Man United have had a woeful start to the 2024/2025 season. Erik ten Hag is under pressure to deliver after a run of poor performances, yet – through the pain – they have had some of the best jerseys in the competition. Their away jersey impressed fans as soon as it was released.

With a royal blue base, it symbolised royalty and elegance typically associated with the 'kings' of the club. It was also a homage to the 3D monograms frequently seen on United kits from 30 years ago. Adding to this, the design paid tribute to the three rivers that flow through Manchester – the Irk, Medlock and Irwell – which hold special significance to the Red Devils as the crossing point where the Theatre of Dreams meets the city.

The club says: "Three lighter shades of blue run through the polo club collar, connecting fans and players to the club’s home while playing in away colours." So many modern jerseys fail to get the right level of inspiration from the past, but Man United played it to perfection here.

5 2006/2007 - Nike

Back in the 2006/2007 campaign, Man United were unsurprisingly dominating English football. They walked away with another Premier League title, partially due to the legendary partnership between Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney. Two of the greatest players to ever wear the jersey, they shone home and away.

Their away kit, which was strikingly similar to their 2001/2002 version, was adored by the fans. The white base with gold trimmings was simple, yet it had countless iconic memories. Whilst wearing it, Paul Scholes scored a stunning volley off the crossbar at Aston Villa; it is one of the greatest Premier League goals of all time. Used as their third kit in the following season, it was impossible to ignore.

4 1997/1999 - Umbro

At the end of the 1990s, Man United were in dreamland. Premier League champions. FA Cup champions. Champions League winners. Their 1998/1999 campaign saw them become the first English side to complete the treble, with their famous night in Barcelona living long in the memory.

However, in the build-up to their destiny, Man United were nearly unbeatable away from home, wearing their stunning alternate kit in style. Using their traditional white base, it featured sections of red and black to truly signify the meaning behind the club's values. Ryan Giggs also scored his stunning solo goal against Arsenal in it. Intercepting a pass from Patrick Vieira, the Welshman weaved his way in and out of the whole Arsenal team from the halfway line before powering the ball past David Seaman. Legendary.

3 1990/1992 - Adidas

A trailblazer. When Man United first released their 1990/1992 away kit, it was a topic of conversation. Too bold? Too out of the box? Too crazy? Questions that could definitely be considered, but as time has passed, it's continued to be considered a piece of nostalgia.

With a white and blue chequered pattern, combined with the iconic Adidas stripes, it was impossible to ignore. It also witnessed a trophy, the 1992 League Cup victory over Nottingham Forest, in an era when the Red Devils were far from used to winning silverware. When Adidas returned as the club's manufacturer in 2015, they made a reissue, whilst their 2021/2022 away jersey was a redesign of the classic. Unforgettable.

2 1999/2000 - Umbro

Coming off the back of a treble-winning season was always going to be challenging and – although they did not match their record – they did manage to win the Premier League again. Throughout the campaign, two away fixtures were seen as crucial – away to Arsenal and Liverpool.

Man United won both of them wearing their away jersey, which had a sense of style and class rarely seen during a chaotic era for football. The blue, combined with the lighter stripes across it, was neat, whilst the collar was so outlandish that it could never be manufactured in the modern day. When Roy Keane, one of the best midfielders of all time, scored twice away at Highbury, everyone knew this kit was going to be remembered for all the right reasons.

1 1993/1995 - Umbro

Finally, Man United's 1993/1995 away kit has been ranked as the best in the club's history. Black has connotations of pain, agony and chaos, but the Red Devils rarely follow the script. Their 1993/1994 campaign saw them win the Premier League and the FA Cup – the Double – whilst they followed that up with a second-place finish and defeat in the final in 1995.

It shows it was not all bright and cheerful, but the good always outweighs the bad, as this kit was worn when they conquered the 1994 Premier League. With a black base and gold trimmings, it was simple yet effective; Eric Cantona became a cult legend in the jersey. As one of the greatest French players of all time, he could glide around the final third, but he also decided to launch himself into the Selhurst Park stands and kung-fu kicked a Crystal Palace fan, getting himself banned for nine months. Memorable? Almost certainly.