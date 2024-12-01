Key Takeaways Full-backs are crucial in Manchester United's history, combining defence with attacking flair.

Denis Irwin is recognised as one of United's greatest full-backs for his dedication and values.

Factors like longevity, effectiveness, and success determine the ranking of full-backs at Old Trafford over the years.

Manchester United has been the home to some of football’s most iconic players throughout their storied history. While names like Cristiano Ronaldo and George Best often dominate discussions about the club’s greatest-ever players, defenders have also played a pivotal role in shaping United's success. In particular, full-backs have made immense contributions to the team over the decades. The role of the full-back has evolved significantly, transforming from a primarily defensive position into one requiring technical prowess, stamina, and versatility. Despite this evolution, it remains one of the most underrated positions on the pitch.

When examining Manchester United’s all-time greats in this position, it becomes clear that the list of contenders is both extensive and impressive. From players of past eras to modern-day legends, many full-backs have left an indelible mark on the club’s history, contributing to its success with their defensive resilience and attacking flair.

Ranking Factors

Longevity - how long the full-back represented Manchester United

- how long the full-back represented Manchester United Effectiveness - how well the player contributed to the team.

- how well the player contributed to the team. Success - the titles won during their time at Manchester United.

10 Greatest Full-Backs in Manchester United History [Ranked] Player Position Years at the club Nationality 1. Gary Neville Right-back 1992 to 2011 English 2. Denis Irwin Left-back 1990 to 2002 Irish 3. Tony Dunne Left-back 1960 to 1973 Irish 4. Patrice Evra Left-back 2006 to 2014 French 5. Roger Byrne Left-back 1951 to 1958 English 6. Johnny Carey Right-back 1936 to 1953 Irish 7. Shay Brennan Left or right-back 1957 to 1970 Irish 8. Antonio Valencia Right-back 2009 to 2019 Ecuadorian 9. Paul Parker Right-back 1991 to 1996 English 10. Noel Cantwell Left-back 1960 to 1967 Irish

10 Noel Cantwell

1960-1967

Noel Cantwell was United's skipper when they won the 1963 FA Cup. That day, the Irishman led a team that included Bobby Charlton and Denis Law to a 3-1 victory over Leicester City. A solid part of the team Matt Busby looked to rebuild after the Munich Air Disaster, Cantwell won 36 caps for the Republic of Ireland.

Being so exceptionally good in the air, he was always a danger from crosses, scoring 14 goals for his country. He was also an important cog in the United teams that won the English First Division title in both 1965 and 1967.

Noel Cantwell's Manchester United Career Appearances 142 Goals 19 Major Honours FA Cup (x1)

9 Paul Parker

1991-1996

Paul Parker was England’s first-choice right-back for England during their run to the 1990 World Cup semi-final. A year later he was bought by Manchester United for £2m. He was a key part of the United side that won the League and FA Cup double in 1994.

Having won the title with the club the season before he had helped United win the English title for the first time in 26 years. Diminutive in size, Parker had a big heart and had the pace and intuition to spot defensive problems before they occurred. He was an important part of the side that once again made Manchester United the dominant force in English football.

Paul Parker's Manchester United Career Appearances 143 Goals 2 Major Honours Premier League (x3), FA Cup (x1), EFL Cup (x1)

8 Antonio Valencia

2009-2019

Regarded as one of the best Ecuadorian football players of all time, Antonio Valencia was a powerful and consistent performer down the right flank for Manchester United. He quickly became a trusted player as far as manager Sir Alex Ferguson was concerned during a decade spent at the club.

During his first season at Old Trafford, he was voted in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year alongside his teammates Wayne Rooney and Darren Fletcher. His contribution to the club was recognised when, in 2012, he was awarded both the fans’ and players’ Player of the Year.

Antonio Valencia's Manchester United Career Appearances 339 Goals 25 Major Honours Premier League (x2), FA Cup (x1), EFL Cup (x2), Europa League (x1)

7 Shay Brennan

1957-1970

Shay Brennan was versatile enough to play as a left-back or right-back. One of his earliest games was the club’s first game after the 1958 Munich Air Disaster, scoring two goals. Brennan was equally dependable over the next decade or so.

A smooth operator in United’s backline, he was a familiar face in the era of Matt Busby. Like many United players from the 1960s, Brennan’s finest hour came in 1968. This was the year Manchester United beat Benfica 4-1 at Wembley in the European Cup Final. In doing so, United became the first English club to win the famous and coveted trophy.

Shay Brennan's Manchester United Career Appearances 355 Goals 6 Major Honours English First Division (x2), European Cup

6 Johnny Carey

1936-1953

Johnny Carey was a dependable player for Manchester United. He even once played in goal for the club. Although that is not what he is best known for. This was a man who wore the captain’s armband during a period of great success for the club.

It was Matt Busby who gave Carey the armband. He lifted the FA Cup in 1948 when United came back from 2-1 down to beat a Blackpool side featuring Stanley Matthews 4-2. Better was to follow. Carey skippered United to the English First Division title in 1952, when they ended the season four points clear of Tottenham Hotspur.

Johnny Carey's Manchester United Career Appearances 304 Goals 17 Major Honours English First Division (x1) FA Cup (x1)

5 Roger Bryne

1951-1958

Roger Byrne was United captain until the tragedy of the 1958 Munich Air Disaster where he lost his life. Manchester born and bred, in his early days he was rumoured to have had a temper. As the years passed, the left-back matured and was later named Matt Busby’s skipper. He was often spoken about as being a future England skipper.

Those at the club believe Byrne helped transform the full-back position, in which they lend help to attacks. Byrne would go on to skipper United to the title as Busby’s babes caught the imagination of the country with their brand of attacking football.

Roger Byrne's Manchester United Career Appearances 280 Goals 19 Major Honours English First Division (x3)

4 Patrice Evra

2006-2014

Left-back Patrice Evra had already experienced the 2004 Champions League final for Monaco before he joined United. After a year or two spent settling in, Evra became a consistent and dependable performer for the club. Blessed with all the attributes of a modern full-back, Evra could defend as well.

He later went on to captain the club, having made the journey from unsure debutante to trusted elder statesman. Evra was a vital cog in the last of Sir Alex Ferguson’s United side to win a Premier League title. In many ways, when Evra left the club, so did success when it came to the Premier League.

Patrice Evra's Manchester United Career Appearances 379 Goals 10 Major Honours Premier League (x5), EFL Cup (x3), Champions League (x1), Intercontinental Cup, FIFA World Club Cup

3 Tony Dunne

1960-1973

Tony Dunne is incredibly well thought of at Manchester United. Club legend Paddy Crerand once described him as the club’s greatest-ever full-back.

“You'd never get Tony booting the ball up the pitch, because he wasn't capable of it,” recalled Crerand. “And the number of passes we got off Tony Dunne, you would not believe. Every time Tony got the ball, he was looking for one of us.”

Quick and very capable on the ball, Dunne played in the United side that beat Benfica in the 1968 European Cup Final. This was the first time the club won the famous trophy.

Tony Dunne's Manchester United Career Appearances 530 Goals 2 Major Honours First Division (x2), FA Cup (x1), European Cup (x1)

2 Denis Irwin

1990-2002

There is a strong case to argue that Denis Irwin was the most talented full-back Manchester United ever had. He was an exceptional left-back. One who went about his business without any fuss. He was also able to join in United’s attacks and was an excellent crosser.

Then there was his dead ball delivery to consider. Trusted with penalties and very capable of scoring from long-range free-kicks, Irwin had it all. This was in the 1990s, a time when the position of full-back hadn’t been redefined as it has been today. Irwin was the modern-day fullback before the term had been invented.

Denis Irwin's Manchester United Career Appearances 520 Goals 33 Major Honours Premier League (x7), FA Cup (x3), EFL Cup (x1), Champions League (x1), European Cup Winners' Cup (x1) Intercontinental Cup, FIFA World Club Cup

1 Gary Neville

1992-2011

Gary Neville may just miss out on our greatest players in Manchester United history list, but he was certainly one of the most dedicated. He often underplays his ability as a footballer. This is, of course, modesty. Neville may not have been a rampaging full-back in the shape of Cafu or Roberto Carlos, but you don’t maintain a place in the United first team for the best part of two decades without being good.

It’s not just his ability. It’s what Neville stood for too. Born and bred in the Greater Manchester area, the right-back had values entrenched in his working-class upbringing. This valued and understood the merits of hard work and discipline. These qualities were also very much valued by Neville’s manager, Sir Alex Ferguson. No other full-back in Manchester United’s history is as decorated as Gary Neville – he is the club’s greatest-ever full-back.

Gary Neville's Manchester United Career Appearances 598 Goals 7 Major Honours Premier League (x8), FA Cup (x3), EFL Cup (x3), Champions League (x2), Intercontinental Cup, FIFA World Club Cup