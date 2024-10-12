Key Takeaways Manchester United have had countless iconic kits over the years.

Players like Wayne Rooney in 2004 and Cantona in 1994 have made jerseys more memorable.

The last time the club had a legendary home kit was in 2011, as Dimitar Berbatov won the Golden Boot.

Ever since Manchester United were formed in 1978, albeit under a different name, they have been at the centre of attention. Old Trafford – proudly dubbed the Theatre of Dreams – has witnessed some of the greatest players of all time work their magic in the famous red home shirt.

It has always stood out from the crowd, with the bright red immediately being connected to the club. The Red Devils have been fortunate to win every single major competition they have competed in, so there have naturally been countless memories in the famous jersey.

Although they are currently stuck in a rut, we have decided to rank the nine best home kits in Man United's history. The most recent entry is from 2011, perhaps highlighting how their downfall in fashion has uniquely linked to their collapse on the pitch. It seems football fashion is only worsening.

Ranking Factors

Style - what the kit looks like is the most important thing.

what the kit looks like is the most important thing. Iconic Moments - The most important kits have memorable moments.

The most important kits have memorable moments. Key Players - Kits are more recognisable when they have iconic players like Wayne Rooney and David Beckham in them.

9 Greatest Man United Home Kits Ranking Season Kit Used Manufacturer 1. 1992/1994 Umbro 2. 1998/2000 Umbro 3. 1986/1988 Adidas 4. 2006/2007 Nike 5. 2004/2006 Nike 6. 1994/1996 Umbro 7. 2010/2011 Nike 8. 2009/2010 Nike 9. 2002/2004 Nike

Related 9 Best Home Kits in Champions League History [Ranked] The Champions League has witnessed several teams wear stunning kits since 1992.

9 2002/2004 - Nike

During the height of Sir Alex Ferguson's success at the club, Man United won the Premier League in 2003, wearing their stunning and iconic jersey at home. On the face of it, the jersey was simple; a red base and black trimmings might not seem incredible, but it is remembered fondly nowadays.

Nostalgia is a weird phenomenon, and coupled with their legendary 'Vodafone' sponsor, the Red Devils looked 'the bit' as they shone on the pitch. Sponsors have deteriorated massively in the modern day, with clubs opting for crypto and gambling options. A throwback to Vodafone is desperately needed.

8 2009/2010 - Nike

Maybe the 2009/2010 season was not as successful as Man United hoped, missing out on the title but winning the League Cup, yet they did finish top of their fashion rankings. Their stunning home jersey was unconventional compared to their traditional jerseys, but it was still adored by fans.

One reason why it is remembered so fondly is Wayne Rooney. One of the greatest players to ever wear the famous red jersey, he was at his very best during the 2009/10 campaign, scoring 34 goals in all competitions. The black chevron coupled with the red base fitted the Englishman to perfection.

7 2010/2011 - Nike

Just a season later, Man United ditched the black and returned to white trimmings. A new approach, yet that one which worked superbly. Nike went down a path on Nostalgia Lane as well, bringing back the iconic collar which was adored in the 1990s as the Red Devils dominated football.

At this point, Nike had been the club's manufacturer for eight years, but this was their first jersey with a collar, making it an instant hit with fans. This kit also had a trim white line down the sleeves which looked like a nod to the 1998/2000 shirt. Thankfully for the fans who travelled to Old Trafford every week, they were treated to a world-class side in the iconic jersey, with Dimitar Berbatov becoming a cult hero. A classic 'streets won't forget player', the Bulgarian scored a hat-trick against Liverpool and five goals against Blackburn in this jersey on his way to the Premier League Golden Boot. Unforgettable.

6 1994/1996 - Umbro

Stretching back through the years, 1990s fashion was completely different to the modern day. It was baggy and eye-catching, yet it worked perfectly. Everyone remembers it fondly, with Man United's 1994/1996 home kit always being talked about when people discuss how fashion in the sport has deteriorated. After becoming the first champions of the newly created Premier League, then retaining the title and winning the FA Cup, the Red Devils' popularity was soaring when they launched this shirt to a host of new fans.

A red base coupled with a black collar was simple like every other kit, but – under closer inspection – there were a few intricate details. The most interesting feature was the backdrop of the newly developed Old Trafford. Their first season in the kit was disappointing as Blackburn won the title on the final day of the season, but – a year later – they returned to the summit. Winning the Double, they beat Newcastle to the title and beat Liverpool in the FA Cup final. Iconic.

5 2004/2006 - Nike

10 years later, Man United were using a different manufacturer and fashion had taken a complete twist, yet expectations – and performances – on the pitch remained the same. The Red Devils were one of the best clubs in the world, fighting for the greatest honours week in and week out.

Made by Nike, their 2004/2006 home kit – the last jersey to be worn for two seasons by the club – was iconic due to one main man, Rooney. Arriving from Everton, the jersey saw the birth of the legend at Old Trafford, with the young and raw Englishman producing flicks, tricks and skills in the legendary kit. The centralised logo also helps the jersey sit a class above most during the era.

Related Ranking the 9 Best Kits in World Football (2024/25) Some of the best teams in the world have produced a plethora of stunning jerseys.

4 2006/2007 - Nike

One year later, Man United went back to their roots with a stripped-back shirt to commemorate the 50th anniversary of their first campaign in the European Cup under Sir Matt Busby, the side affectionately known as the 'Busby Babes'. Everyone loves a commemorative jersey, but this one had extra poignancy as it was based on the last shirt the team wore before the Munich air disaster in 1958.

Honouring the legacy of previous United generations, Man United won the league title and finished as runners-up in the FA Cup. It marked the start of their third golden age under Ferguson – most clubs do not even get one – with their exciting, attacking and scintillating football leaving the rest of the division speechless. Rooney's and Cristiano Ronaldo's blossoming relationship will potentially never be matched by two players in red.

3 1986/1988 - Adidas

Man United in the 1980s were a mixed bag. You never quite knew what to expect, with the side looking world-class one campaign and woeful the next. However, through the years of inconsistency, they could always impress fans with their jerseys and appearance.

With 'Sharp' as the main sponsor, it is now immediately seen as a club classic, whilst they combined with Adidas to form a stunning jersey. The stripes on the sleeves, coupled with the old Adidas logo, meant simplicity ruled as king in the era. Unfortunately, they finished second in the 1987/1988 campaign, nine points behind champions Liverpool, yet it was the closest they had come to winning the competition in eight years.

2 1998/2000 - Umbro

As the world moved into the 2000s, life changed. Maybe not suddenly, but as technology evolved and expectations grew, the world everyone knew was never returning. Football tried to provide a sense of familiarity, but – in truth – the only thing that remained was Man United's dominance.

They won the title in 1999 and 2000, with their home kit taking the plaudits as well. It was the first kit bearing their controversial new badge, which removed the words 'football club', whilst it also contained a zip-up collar and black and white stripes down the arms. However, it was not worn when they won the 1999 Champions League, with the Red Devils having a special European jersey instead.

Related Every Premier League Team's Home Kit for 2024/25 [Ranked] From Chelsea and Wolves to Arsenal and Ipswich, this year shows off a diverse array of ideas, both good and bad.

1 1992/1994 - Umbro

Finally, Man United's 1992/1994 home jersey has been ranked as the best home kit in the club's history. Through a combination of iconic moments, legendary players and sheer beauty, there was never much competition as they embarked on a new era in the Premier League.

After 26 years without a league title which had also witnessed relegation, the Red Devils became English champions once more, with their home jersey, which featured a string collar, becoming iconic ever since. One of their key players was Eric Cantona – one of the greatest French players ever – who matched the personality of the kit to perfection. Using a string collar was unique, but Cantona's cockiness meant no one would ever forget it.