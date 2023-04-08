Manchester United would be making a "real good signing" in James Ward-Prowse, should he join from Southampton this summer, journalist Pete O'Rourke told GIVEMESPORT.

Ward-Prowse has over three years left on his £100,000-per-week contract and has been linked with a move away from the south coast.

Manchester United transfer news - James Ward-Prowse

According to a report by Football Insider, United boss Erik ten Hag is keen on a summer move for midfield maestro Ward-Prowse.

Despite having plenty of time remaining on his contract, Ward-Prowse is being tipped with a move away from Southampton this season, largely in part down to their perilous league position.

A fixture in the bottom three for much of the campaign, Southampton's decade-long stay in the Premier League looks as if it could be coming towards an end, leaving Ward-Prowse's future under doubt.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that this summer was Ward-Prowse's "last chance" to secure a big-money move to one of England's top clubs.

Having been with Saints since he was a teenager, Jones believes Ward-Prowse - who is valued at £34 million by Transfermarkt - should pack his bags and leave Saint Mary's, even if they stay up this season.

And as per the Football Insider report, ten Hag's United are one of a number of sides keeping tabs on the 11-cap England international's future.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Ward-Prowse to United?

Speaking in an interview with GIVEMESPORT, O'Rourke hinted United could pounce on Southampton's uncertain status in the top flight to snatch their club captain away from them.

On the 28-year-old, O'Rourke said: "Obviously if you have someone like Ward-Prowse providing the ammunition for your forwards it will only add to their firepower and it could be a real good signing for United.

"That’s the case for anybody else as well, because he’s a proven Premier League player and as I said his set-piece deliveries will definitely add more goals to anybody who gets him.”

Who else is being linked with a move for Ward-Prowse this summer?

The Manchester-based giants aren't the only top team eyeing up a move for Ward-Prowse, with reports Newcastle United are interested also starting to circulate.

Football Insider are claiming that Eddie Howe has earmarked Ward-Prowse - who Pep Guardiola once dubbed the best free-kick taker in the world - as a potential summer buy, with the English midfielder tipped to swap the south coast for the North-East.

Elsewhere, the same outlet are reporting Aston Villa - who saw a move for Ward-Prowse rebuffed in July 2021 - and Tottenham Hotspur could also look to sign the Portsmouth-born midfielder at the end of the season.