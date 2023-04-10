Manchester United will face off once again with Spanish opposition this week, as they face Sevilla in the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

The Red Devils have already played Barcelona and Real Betis in the playoff and knockout rounds, as well as Real Sociedad in the group stages. United have also played against the likes of Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Valencia, Villareal, Granada and Celta Vigo in recent years.

In their long European history, United have played Spanish sides on a frankly staggering 72 occasions, with two more to come in the next few weeks. Of these games, they have only won 22 with the Iberian nation being a regular foe over the years, most notably in 2009 and 2011 when Pep Guardiola and Lionel Messi’s Barcelona taught them a lesson in two Champions League finals.

There have been plenty of big wins however, so let’s take a look at the top five Manchester United wins against Spanish clubs.

Deportivo La Coruna 0-2 Manchester United – 2nd April 2002

2 Apr 2002: Ruud Van Nistelrooy of Manchester turns away after scoring the second goal during the Deportivo La Coruna v Manchester United Champions League quarter final first leg match at the Estadio Municipal de Riazor in La Coruna, Spain. DIGITAL IMAGE Mandatory Credit: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

It might seem strange to think now given Depor are sadly languishing in the third tier of Spanish football, but at the turn of the century, they were among the most feared sides in Europe, having won La Liga in 1999-2000.

The side of Diego Tristan and Roy Makaay had already defeated United home and away in the group stages, and a tightly contested affair was expected when they met once again in the quarter-final.

The first leg saw Fergie’s men travel to Spain and bring home a brilliant 2-0 win, courtesy of goals from David Beckham (an absolute screamer it must be added) and Ruud Van Nistelrooy (who else?).

This came at a cost, however, as Becks was injured by Tristan late on, which saw England’s 2002 World Cup build-up thrown into chaos and the dreaded “metatarsal” term introduced to the public’s vernacular for the first time.

His absence was also felt in the semi-final (United beat Javier Irueta’s men 3-2 in the second leg), where they crashed out on away goals to Bayer Leverkusen, denying Fergie a hometown final in Glasgow.

Manchester United 3-0 Barcelona – 21st March 1984

MANCHESTER - MARCH 21: Captain Bryan Robson (left) of Manchester United shakes hands with Barcelona captain Diego Maradona before the European Cup Winners Cup Quarter-Final Second Leg match between Manchester United and Barcelona held on March 21, 1984 at Old Trafford, in Manchester, England. Manchester United won the match 3-0, winning the tie 3-2 on aggregate. (Photo by Trevor Jones/Getty Images)

It’s Barca and the Cup Winners’ Cup again. It really was a cool competition, and one that significantly trumps the Europa Conference League of today, and probably the Europa League itself.

Anyway, back to the game. United had lost the first leg of this quarter-final clash 2-0 in the Nou Camp, with Diego Maradona and co running roughshod over the Red Devils in a somewhat harrowing experience for those involved.

Little chance was given to Ron Atkinson’s side in the second leg, but with Captain Marvel Bryan Robson in the line-up, the seemingly impossible task became possible and then a reality.

The United and England skipper put on one of the best showings of his supreme career, scoring twice and carrying United to victory on the most famous European night in the club’s history since 1968.

Both the game and the post-match scenes of the players on the shoulders of fans are one that all United fans of all generations should look at with fondness.

Barcelona 1-2 Manchester United – 15th May 1991

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - MAY 15: Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson holds aloft the trophy as captain Bryan Robson looks on after 1991 UEFA European Cup Winners Cup Final victory against Barcelona on May 15th, 1991 in Rotterdam, Netherlands. (Photo by Simon Bruty/Allsport/Getty Images/Hulton Archive)

The first of three encounters with Barca to crack the top five. In fact, United have played no other side more than the Catalans, with their recent Europa League tie moving them past Juventus into first place with 16 meetings.

Rotterdam was the location for this clash, and the Cup Winners’ Cup trophy was on the line for both clubs, with Barca hot favourites given they were in the midst of Johan Cruyff’s “dream team” era.

United shocked the world by going 2-0 up, both goals coming from Mark Hughes, one of the best big-game players in the club’s history. The first was from a yard out, while the second was a long-range arrow from a narrow angle after rounding the Barca keeper, Carlos Busquets, father of Sergio.

Hope was found for Barca from Ronald Koeman, but United held out, giving the club their first European trophy for 23 years and English football their first post-Heysel ban. Coupled with the FA Cup win the previous year, it marked the kickstart of Fergie’s golden age.

Barca went on to win their maiden European Cup the following year, a further testament to the scale of United’s achievement.

Manchester United 1-0 Real Madrid – 24th April 1968

15th May 1968: Brian Kidd of Manchester United gets up to head the ball in the European Cup second leg semi-final against Real Madrid at the Bernabau Stadium in Madrid. The final score was 3-3. (Photo by Central Press/Getty Images)

United had been the first English side to enter Europe, with Sir Matt Busby rightfully defying the wishes of the FA as he wanted to take on the best that the continent had to offer.

Real Madrid were that side and defeated his Babes in the semi-finals in 1957 on their way to the second of five consecutive titles to kickstart the new elite competition.

Of course, the Busby Babes’ quest to conquer was tragically cut short a year later in the Munich Air Disaster, which saw eight players perish and Sir Matt and Bobby Charlton only just survive.

These were the two men who helped United fully rebuild from the ashes, and just 10 years on, they were back in the last four against Los Blancos amazingly.

A first-leg victory was sealed courtesy of George Best, who would win the Ballon d’Or this year like his fellow “Holy Trinity” partners Denis Law and Charlton had already done. The Red Devils brought this lead to Madrid, where a brilliant 3-3 draw saw them into their first-ever final, which of course they won on a hugely emotional night at Wembley against Benfica.

Manchester United 1-0 Barcelona – 29th April 2008

MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM - APRIL 29: Wes Brown, Rio Ferdinand, Michael Carrick and Edwin van der Sar of Manchester United celebrate victory at the end of the UEFA Champions League Semi Final, second leg match between Manchester United and Barcelona at Old Trafford on April 29, 2008 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

United’s three European Cup/Champions League wins are all intrinsically linked in a special way, which sums up the unique history of the club.

As mentioned, 1968 came 10 years after Munich. The dramatic 1999 final win came against Bayern Munich on what would have been Sir Matt’s 90th birthday, while their 2008 success was the perfect way of marking the 50th anniversary of Munich and the 40th anniversary of their first title. Ex-United CEO Peter Kenyon led Chelsea up for their medals, but brilliantly Sir Bobby Charlton (Munich survivor and 1968 captain) was bestowed with the honour by Sir Alex in a full circle moment.

Prior to that final came a titanic struggle with Barca (again) in the semi-final. While the Catalans were in a slight transition before the arrival of Pep Guardiola months later, they still boasted Ronaldinho, Lionel Messi, Thierry Henry, Samuel Eto’o, Xavi and Andres Iniesta in their ranks.

A 0-0 draw in the first leg (where Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty) set the scene for a do-or-die match at Old Trafford. A stunning early strike from Paul Scholes (who had missed the ’99 final through suspension) gave United the lead they needed, and one which they clung onto for dear life for the following 70+ minutes.

The rear guard action was led by Rio Ferdinand and Wes Brown, the latter arguably playing the game of his career on a night of monumental importance for the club.

The Reds marched onto Moscow and their first final in nine long years, and it stands alone as both the best win against a Spanish club in the club’s history, and possibly the greatest night Old Trafford has ever played host to.

It's certain anything Europa League-related will never compare, and United will hope to create more magic upon their hopeful return to the Champions League next season.