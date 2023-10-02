Highlights Manchester United winger Antony has been allowed to return to first-team training, potentially giving the team a boost in their Champions League clash against Galatasaray.

Manchester United winger Antony has been allowed to return to first-team training and now, transfer insider Dean Jones has given his reasoning why including him in the Champions League clash against Galatasaray could benefit Erik ten Hag, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Erik ten Hag will view their upcoming contest in Europe as a means of putting their poor run of form to bed as the Dutchman has led them to their worst-ever start to a season in the Premier League era.

Manchester United news – Antony

For all of their on-pitch frailties this season, it has been mirrored quite worryingly by the off-field issues that surround the club, notably their ever-growing absentee list. Antony, who earns £200k-a-week at Old Trafford, has been among those away from action as his ex-girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin made serious allegations of domestic abuse against him.

As such, the 15-cap Brazilian was given a leave of absence by Manchester United and has not been in action since their 3-1 defeat at the hands of Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal. In turn, Antony was unavailable to play against Brighton & Hove Albion, Bayern Munich, Burnley, and Crystal Palace on both occasions.

From those five outings, Ten Hag’s roster were only able to reign victorious in two, while the 20-time English champions now sit in 10th place in the Premier League. Their highly anticipated return to the Champions League has also not been very fruitful given Thomas Tuchel’s Bayern were able to defeat them 4-3.

Now, however, Manchester United have revealed on X (formerly known as Twitter) that the right-winger has returned to training and will be available for selection going forwards, while police inquiries continue in the background. With the Dutchman keen to get off the mark in the Champions League with a win against the Turkish behemoths, he has claimed the Brazilian winger is now ‘in consideration’ to feature, per BBC SPORT.

It is understood that he has spoken to Greater Manchester Police over the allegations and no restrictions were put in place following their interview on Thursday which, in turn, means Antony could return to the fold in their second Champions League clash of the 2023/24 campaign.

Manchester United cannot 'rely' on £82m man upon return

On the 23-year-old, transfer insider Jones has suggested that involving him in the European clash against Galatasaray could benefit the Red Devils given he has the ability to produce a game-deciding moment. Still, the reliable report did insist that the wide man, who cost his current employers £82m, is not the dependable figure that Manchester United are craving at the moment. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said…

“Now actually, if you're going to bring him in for a game like Galatasaray, particularly if he came off the bench, that might be quite a good moment, because he could actually be a guy that decides a game like that or puts the game out of sight. So, I can see this as a good moment to perhaps integrate him. But generally, I wouldn't say that you could suddenly rely on Antony as being the guy that suddenly makes Manchester United’s season go in an upward trajectory again.”

Manchester United’s winger search – three options identified

While Antony looks to be returning to action in due course, the same cannot be said for Jadon Sancho, who arrived in Greater Manchester for a hefty £73m fee in the summer of 2021. The former Borussia Dortmund man, following his public bust-up with Red Devils chief Ten Hag, has been banished from using first team facilities until he apologises.

As a result, a new winger has flown up Ten Hag’s January list given that clamour that he will never don the fabled red of Manchester United ever again begins to grow. On that list are Federico Chiesa and Serge Gnabry, who earn their corn for Juventus and Bayern Munich, respectively.

Serge Gnabry vs Federico Chiesa vs Khvicha Kvaratskhelia - 2023/24 statstics (per 90) Metric Serge Gnabry Federico Chiesa Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Progressive Carries 3.89 5.23 7.95 Progressive Passes 3.33 7.38 7.50 Key Passes 2.78 1.23 2.05 Shot-Creating Actions 5.56 3.70 5.21 Goal-Creating Actions 0 0.31 1.36 Successful Take-Ons (%) 33.3% 37.9% 34.5% All statistics per FBref

That being said, transfer insider Jones has given GIVEMESPORT an update on the duo, claiming that it is ‘unreasonable’ to think that Manchester United are able to convince either ace to join in the upcoming winter window.

Alternatively, the club are keen admirers of Napoli’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who was all the rage alongside his teammate Victor Osimhen during their Scudetto-winning campaign in 2022/23, per MailOnline. The only downside is his price tag. According to football.london, the Georgian’s services would cost any would-be buyer in the region of £87m but given his age, this could rise to be over the £100m mark.