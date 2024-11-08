Manchester United have been blasted for a "really appalling" performance during their Europa League win over PAOK on Thursday night by pundit Frank Leboeuf on ESPN FC.

The Reds secured their first win in European competition for over a year with a 2-0 in thanks to a brace from Amad Diallo, who was making his first start for seven games. But despite the victory Ruud van Nistelrooy's side didn't create too many opportunities against lower-level opposition, in a rather stale performance.

Reacting to the match immediately after the final whistle live on ESPN FC, former Chelsea and France international Leboeuf was quick to make it clear that the match wasn't up to the standards needed, and claimed the club are "far away from being the Manchester United we used to know."

"That was a really appalling performance from Manchester United. And it's time for Ruben Amorim to come over and for us to see if there is something that he can, you know, improve before achieving anything. "But they are far away from being the Manchester United we used to know, that's for sure, but not even the good Manchester United."

Ruben Amorim Has a Big Job on His Hands

Portuguese coach set to join on November 11th

Van Nistelrooy was in charge for his third game as interim manager, having taken the reigns following the sacking of Erik Ten Hag, and has so far turned the team's fortunes around by going unbeaten with wins over Leicester and PAOK as well as a draw with Chelsea.

He will be replaced by head coach Ruben Amorim on November 11th officially, with the current Sporting CP coach set to bring in five members of his backroom staff too, putting Van Nistelrooy's job at risk.

But considering the state of the team in the Premier League, where they currently sit in 13th place after ten games, Amorim clearly has a big job on his hands and will need time to implement his style and way of thinking, while also figuring out what his best starting lineup will be.

It's clear, however, that there will be plenty of eyes on him and the expectation from many is that he hits the ground running.

Ruben Amorim's Sporting Lisbon Record (2020-24) Games 230 Wins 164 Draws 33 Losses 33 Goals scored 511 Goals conceded 200 Points per game 2.28

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - Correct as of 08-11-24.