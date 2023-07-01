Manchester United are confident that they will sign a new striker for Erik ten Hag this summer, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils look to have failed in their pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane, but Jones says the expectation at Old Trafford is that a centre-forward will be brought in before the window closes.

Man United transfer news

In May, the reliable Fabrizio Romano informed GIVEMESPORT that Kane was one of United's preferred targets for the striker position.

However, it now appears that the Manchester club have cooled their interest in the 29-year-old.

According to The Guardian, United have pulled out of the race to sign Kane this summer because of how much money he would cost them.

Bayern Munich could now have a free run at the England captain, with The Athletic reporting that they have already made a €70m (£60m) bid for him.

What has Dean Jones said about Man United's search for a new striker?

Jones says United are still confident that they will sign a No.9 this summer.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "From United's point of view, they're like, 'We're only two weeks into the transfer window.' They're not looking at this as a major problem. They've got two months to fix this issue and they are confident that they will be able to sign a striker for Ten Hag by time the window's up."

Who should Man United sign?

Kane would obviously be ideal, but it looks like United will now have to look at other options.

In terms of alternatives, then, Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez is someone who should be at the top of their list.

The Argentine has been really prolific in Serie A over these last couple of seasons, scoring 21 goals back in the 2021/22 campaign and another 21 last term (via Transfermarkt).

According to Football Insider, United have been monitoring Martinez's situation at the San Siro, so there does seem to be some interest in the World Cup winner.

While he is not as glamorous as Martinez, Ollie Watkins could be another good alternative to Kane, with The Athletic claiming that United have also been watching the Aston Villa star.

He is already familiar with the Premier League and scored 15 goals in the competition last season, as per Transfermarkt. In a better team like United, perhaps his output could even go up.