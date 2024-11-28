Manchester United return to Europa League action on Thursday night when they host Norwegian outfit Bodo/Glimt at Old Trafford on Thursday night.

The Reds were held to a 1-1 draw in new manager Ruben Amorim's first game in charge against Ipswich at the weekend, and last time out in Europe they earned their first win in over a year as Ruud van Nistelrooy led the team to a 2-0 win over PAOK. Bodo/Glimt on the other hand have claimed two wins and a draw from their first four Europa League games this season, but they suffered defeat to Qarabag in their last outing.

With a heavy schedule on the agenda the managers could look to make some changes with their team selections, and this is how GIVEMESPORT expects the teams to line up.

Man Utd Team News

Amorim has players returning

Amorim had several players sidelined for his first fixture against Ipswich, but he also had players returning to fitness who he was able to name on the bench that could now come into his thinking. Luke Shaw made his first appearance of the season and could potentially come in from the start, while Tyrell Malacia and Leny Yoro didn't feature at all despite having been back in training for several weeks which could see them come into the squad.

Kobbie Mainoo and Mason Mount were both named on the bench and could come into the starting team as Amorim shakes things up, while Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez returned to training ahead of the game. Yoro and Jonny Evans were absent from the open session due to recovery work but youngsters Godwill Kukonki and Jack Kingdon were with the first-team.

Manchester United Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Leny Yoro Foot 28/11/2024 Tyrell Malacia Knee 28/11/2024 Lisandro Martinez Back 28/11/2024 Victor Lindelof Groin Unknown Harry Maguire Calf Unknown Jonny Evans Knock Unknown

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Amorim shared an update on his squad.

"Not Harry [Maguire], Licha [Martinez] is ready. He didn't stop too much time, so I feel he is ready. The situation is different to Harry's. They [the squad] are already split. If Bruno trains tomorrow, he cannot train for two days. He can only train slowly. Some of the guys will field the game, some of the guys will train the next day."

Man Utd Predicted XI

Mainoo and Mount to start

Man Utd Predicted XI: Onana; Mazraoui, De Ligt, Shaw; Amad, Ugarte, Mainoo, Dalot; Fernandes, Mount, Hojlund.

Man Utd Predicted Substitutes: Bayindir (GK), Heaton (GK), Malacia (DEF), Yoro (DEF), Kingdon (DEF), Evans (DEF), Casemiro (MID), Eriksen (MID), Antony (FWD), Garnacho (FWD), Rashford (FWD), Zirkzee (FWD).

With several players returning and a busy schedule ahead, it's a chance for Amorim to shuffle his side and see other players in his system. Despite Rashford's goal, Amorim wasn't best pleased with his performance which could see Hojlund afforded a chance up front while Manuel Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo can begin to forge a partnership in midfield. Mason Mount should get an opportunity as a number ten too, with Alejandro Garnacho failing to take his opportunity. £200,000-per-week winger Antony will be on the bench again.

Bodo/Glimt Team News

Five ruled out

Bodo/Glimt will be without quintet Omar Elabdelloaui, Samuel Burakovsky, Daniel Bassi, Gaute Vetti and Syver Skeide for their first-ever encounter with Man United due to injury in what will be seen as a blow for manager Kjetil Knutsen.

Goalkeeper Nikita Haikin, whose 24 saves in the opening four league phase games of the Europa League is higher than any other stopper, could be in line for another busy night, while star defender Patrick Berg is expected to be fit to try and stem the flow against his side.

Bodo/Glimt Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Syver Skeide ACL 01/01/2025 Daniel Bassi Thigh 01/01/2025 Samuel Burakovsky Unknown 01/01/2025 Gaute Vetti Ankle 01/12/2024 Omar Elabdelloaui Unknown 01/12/2024

Bodo/Glimt Predicted XI

Hauge to lead the line

Bodo/Glimt Predicted XI: Haikin; Sjovold, Nielsen, Bjortuft, Bjorkan; Evjen, Berg, Saltnes; Zinckernagel, Hogh, Hauge.

Bodo/Glimt Predicted Substitutes: Brondbo (GK), Wembangomo (DEF), Tomic (DEF), Sorensen (DEF), Gundersen (DEF), Auklend (MID), Fet (MID), Maatta (MID), Zugelj (FWD), Sorli (FWD), Espejord (FWD), Helmersen (FWD).