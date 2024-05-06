Highlights Bayern Munich lost the Bundesliga title after 12 years, leading to Erik ten Hag being named as a potential successor.

However, Ten Hag is focused on finishing the current season with Manchester United before any talks with Bayern begin.

Despite a rough season, Ten Hag has emerged as a contender for the Bayern job, but he remains dedicated to United for the time being.

Bayern Munich have lost the Bundesliga title for the first time in 12 years in what has been a shock season in Germany - but there could be a further shock in the coming weeks as Manchester United Erik ten Hag has emerged as a "potential successor" to the Munich throne.

Ten Hag was one of the most sought-after managers in Europe when he was at Ajax, and having joined United in 2022, there was palpable excitement at Old Trafford. It's fair to say that he hasn't entirely achieved what he set out to do thus far into his two-year spell, though by winning a trophy it hasn't all been bad for the Red Devils. That has led to links to Bayern - but according to Melissa Reddy, he is prepared to delay any links as to avoid distractions ahead of a crunch month at Old Trafford.

Erik Ten Hag Doesn't Want Any Distractions

The Manchester United boss still has plenty to play for this season

Posting on X (formerly Twitter), Reddy stated that with Thomas Tuchel set to depart the Allianz Arena in the summer, Ten Hag has emerged as a potential successor to the German - but only after the season has finished, with United still in the hunt for European football.

She said:

"Bayern Munich have registered interest in Erik ten Hag as a possible successor to Thomas Tuchel. He is focused on finishing the season strongly with Manchester United and doesn't want any distractions. "No formal talks have taken place with EtH himself (his wishes) but he has been made aware of Bayern’s enquiry."

The report states that Ten Hag doesn't want any distractions as and he is completely focused on finishing the current campaign strongly with the Red Devils, though there have not been any formal talks to have taken place due to the Dutchman's wishes to avoid doing so. With an FA Cup final to contend with and European football still needing to be wrapped up with either a top seven finish or a cup win, there is every chance that the Red Devils could miss out on their first continental campaign since David Moyes' horror season back in 2013-14.

He has, however, been made aware of Bayern's enquiry which has seen the German outfit led on a merry chase to appoint a new boss with deals for the likes of Xabi Alonso, Julian Nagelsmann and now Ralf Rangnick all falling through in the past two months, leaving the club fretting over who their incoming gaffer could be.

Manchester United's Poor Season Summarised

The Red Devils have not been at their best this season

Ten Hag has suffered a poor campaign at United, which makes the links to Bayern all the more interesting. He did a respectable job last season by finishing third and winning the Carabao Cup in a comfortable win over Newcastle United at Wembley, and his signings this summer were expected to ramp up the pressure on Manchester City and Arsenal by closing the gap or at the very maintaining the status quo.

But a run of seriously poor results in recent weeks has ramped the pressure up on the Dutchman. Just two wins in their previous nine Premier League games has seen United fall completely out of the race for the Champions League, whilst Chelsea’s win over West Ham on Sunday put them ahead of the Red Devils for the first time this season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Erik ten Hag has won 63 of his 109 games in charge of Manchester United

With huge games coming up against Arsenal, Newcastle and Brighton in the coming weeks, a place in the top seven is looking increasingly unlikely as the weeks go by and an eighth-placed finish coupled with a loss to City in the FA Cup final - which they almost squandered qualifying for by narrowly beating Coventry City on penalties in the semi-final - would see them fail to qualify for Europe.

Bayern are typically the dominant team in the Bundesliga, but their grip has been lost for the first time in since 2012 as Xabi Alonso has dragged Bayer Leverkusen to the top spot - and that has seen Tuchel pointed towards the exit, and so Ten Hag would have a similarly huge task on his hands if he was to move to Bavaria.

