Man Utd and Bournemouth will go head-to-head in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon as Ruben Amorim looks to make it consecutive wins in the top-flight for the first time.

The Reds claimed a fantastic 2-1 win over local rivals Man City last weekend before crashing out of the EFL Cup in a 4-3 defeat to Tottenham in midweek, while the Cherries earned a late draw with West Ham in their last outing to make it four games unbeaten for Andoni Iraola's side.

Both sides have got a busy schedule in the coming weeks and injury problems to boot, so this is how GIVEMESPORT expect the teams to line up.

Man Utd Team News

Mason Mount ruled out for weeks

Amorim welcomed Jonny Evans back to the squad against Spurs but is now set to be without Mason Mount for several weeks after the injury he suffered against Man City. Victor Lindelof was also forced off injured against Spurs and will be unavailable this weekend, while Luke Shaw is a long-term absentee with a calf problem.

Marcus Rashford has been left out of the matchday squad for each of the last two games but Amorim says he is available for selection if he improves his training performances. Matthijs De Ligt was missing from the squad on Thursday due to injury, but no update was offered on if he will be available.

Man Utd Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Mason Mount Muscle Unknown Luke Shaw Calf Unknown Victor Lindelof Other Unknown Matthijs De Ligt Illness 22/12/2024

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Amorim shared an update on his squad.

"You can see with Vic [Lindelof], Vic was recovering; trained really well, we push him, we make all the sprints that he should do before coming to a game. "But the game is a completely different world, so they have to have more time to train. So, it's really hard. We try to manage that with rotation, but even with rotation is really hard to have all the squad. "[For Mount]Several weeks. I don't know the exact date, but it's going to be for long. And that’s it, it's part of football and you continue. "What I can do is to help Mase, to teach him how to play our game when he's recovering. To try to use that time for him to think about different things. I think the worst part is that we don't have time to train like we should do, when you are recovering from a lot of injuries. "With Mason Mount, we are going to help him. It is really hard for a player to be out for so long and is trying really hard, the same for me. If they try really hard, we will help them until the end."

Man Utd Predicted XI

Rashford to return to squad

Man Utd Predicted XI: Onana; Mazraoui, Maguire, Martinez; Dalot, Ugarte, Mainoo, Malacia; Fernandes, Hojlund, Amad.

Man Utd Predicted Substitutes: Bayindir (GK), Yoro (DEF), Evans (DEF), Antony (MID), Casemiro (MID), Eriksen (MID), Zirkzee (FWD), Rashford (FWD), Garnacho (FWD).

With a short turnaround from midweek it's unlikely the squad will have being changed, but it could be too much for £58m man Leny Yoro to play two games so quickly and that should allow Harry Maguire to come back into the fold. Kobbie Mainoo could get a start after good performances off the bench recently, while Amad Diallo should keep his place in the number ten role with Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho back on the bench to bring an end to the saga. £70m Casemiro and £86m Antony will also likely be on the bench too.

Bournemouth Team News

Tavernier and Senesi ruled out

Bournemouth have been dealt a blow with two regular starters in Marco Senesi and Marcus Tavernier ruled out for a substantial period of time, and neither will be able to return in time for the trip to Old Trafford.

Alex Scott, Luis Sinisterra and Julian Araujo are also unavailable for the game through injury, with the manager admitting that he is likely to have a very similar squad for this game as he did the last time out.

Bournemouth Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Alex Scott Knee 26/12/2024 Luis Sinisterra Hamstring 26/12/2024 Marcus Tavernier Hamstring Unknown Marco Senesi Thigh 01/04/2025 Julian Araujo Thigh Unknown

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Iraola shared a short update on the availability of his squad.

"No, I think is going to be, if not the same, a very, very similar squad, it's going to be the same. No changes."

Bournemouth Predicted XI

Evanilson to start

Bournemouth Predicted XI: Kepa; Smith, Zabarnyi, Huijsen, Kerkez; Christie, Adams; Semenyo, Kluivert, Ouattara; Evanilson.

Bournemouth Predicted Substitutes: Travers (GK), Kinsey-Wellings (DEF), Hill (DEF), Aarons (DEF), Billing (MID), Cook (MID), Winterburn (MID), Brooks (FWD), Unal (FWD).

After recent good form Iraola is unlikely to change things too much on Sunday, meaning striker Evanilson should keep his place in attack ahead of Enes Unal despite his stunning free-kick against West Ham.