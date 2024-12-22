Ruben Amorim's post-match press conference after Manchester United's loss to Bournemouth was interrupted by the roof inside Old Trafford leaking. It was an afternoon to forget for Amorim and United as they were thrashed 3-0 by Bournemouth at Old Trafford. It was the second defeat in a row for the Red Devils and continues the Portuguese coach's rocky start to life in England. Goals from Dean Huijsen, Justin Kluivert and Antoine Semenyo did the trick for the visiting Cherries.

It was a disastrous result for United and was a repeat of last season's fixture at Old Trafford, with Andoni Iraola's men thrashing the Red Devils 3-0 then as well. The result has seen Bournemouth climb to fifth in the Premier League, while Amorim's side are still languishing in 13th place.

The embarrassment wasn't limited to just what unfolded on the pitch, though, as Amorim's press conference proved.

The Roof Began Leaking During Amorim's Interview

It isn't the first issue with leaks at Old Trafford

With the 3-0 loss against Bournemouth, Amorim will already be well aware of the task he has on his hands with the United squad. His press conference after the match will also means he's already aware of the state the club is currently in as a whole as the roof began leaking.

It's not the first time the Red Devils have had issues with leaks at Old Trafford. Numerous videos have surfaced on social media in the past of rain bursting through the ceiling at different areas of the stadium. It's a worrying look for a club with United's stature. One of the first major jobs that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and company have is to sort out the team's stadium woes. There have been talks of Old Trafford receiving a massive makeover and images of the potential upgrade even surfaced earlier this season.