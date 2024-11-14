Aston Villa are eyeing a 'shock' move for Manchester United defender Harry Amass and have been long-term admirers of the 17-year-old, according to TEAMtalk.

The Villans were beaten to the promising left-back’s signature by United in the summer of 2023 but have continued to monitor him since his Old Trafford move.

According to the report, United would not welcome any interest in the teenager at the moment – the 'absolutely sensational' defender is highly regarded at the club, having impressed for youth sides since his arrival last year.

Under contract at Old Trafford until the summer of 2027, Amass is yet to make his first-team debut, despite the left-back position being a concern for the Red Devils over the past 18 months.

With both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia yet to make an appearance this season, United have again been forced to rely on right-backs on the left, recently playing Diogo Dalot or Noussair Mazraoui in that role.

Many fans, however, have been calling for Amass, labelled 'one of Europe’s most exciting full-backs', to be given his opportunity – the 17-year-old has been named twice in their Premier League matchday squad this season, as well as in the Europa League.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Amass has made 10 appearances for United’s youth teams in the 2024/25 season, registering three assists in 780 minutes of action.

Expected to bring in new signings in January, it remains to be seen if new boss Ruben Amorim would consider trusting Amass early on to help resolve United’s issues on the left.

The 39-year-old’s preferred 3-4-3 formation does not require a natural left-back, and there are already suggestions that he may avoid using one in his first match against Ipswich Town on 24 November.

Amorim, who arrived in Manchester on Monday, may have to wait until next week to hold his first training session, as he is still awaiting his visa.

The former Sporting Lisbon boss has signed a contract until the end of the 2026/27 season.

Ruben Amorim's Sporting Lisbon Record (2021-24) Games 231 Wins 165 Draws 33 Losses 33 Goals scored 515 Goals conceded 202 Points per game 2.29

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 14-11-24.