Highlights Erik ten Hag remains uncertain about his future at Manchester United.

INEOS' ownership has been labelled an 'absolute disgrace' for its lack of transparency to the Dutchman.

Speculation exists about potential new coaches, including Kieran McKenna and Thomas Tuchel.

Manchester United are continuing to leave Erik ten Hag in the dark over his future at Old Trafford despite their FA Cup triumph over local rivals Manchester City at Wembley at the weekend - and with no move seemingly being taken to appoint a new manager, Craig Burley has labelled the club's new owners INEOS 'an absolute disgrace' - before calling them out for leaving the Dutchman hanging.

Ten Hag enjoyed a successful first season as United boss by coming third in the Premier League, alongside winning the Carabao Cup and reaching the FA Cup final, but this season has been the opposite with a series of early exits in cup competitions and an eighth-placed finish in the top-flight; United's lowest in the Premier League era. Calls were made for him to be sacked but he masterminded a 2-1 win over local rivals City at Wembley to lift the FA Cup, and having released the shackles over what seemed a certain exit, his future now remains in the balance as opposed to the nails being in the coffin.

Erik ten Hag: Manchester United Exit Latest

The Dutchman is still in the dark over his future at Old Trafford

However, with Ten Hag's future still undecided due to a lack of a statement being released to notify fans over the Dutchman's fate, INEOS have been labelled as a 'disgrace' by former Chelsea and Celtic star Craig Burley - with the Scot singling out the new ownership for their lack of commitment to their boss following his recent win. He said on ESPN FC:

"Can I just say before we go any further: Manchester United are an absolute disgrace. "If this was the Glazers running the football department, we'd be saying 'this is horrendous, the Glazers know nothing about football, how can you leave the guy hanging?'. Come on. Most people know he's probably going to be sacked. "But now we're at Tuesday, we're three days after the FA Cup final and everyone is still hanging. If the Glazers were doing that, people would be saying they are 'absolutely clueless' - so what are Jim Ratcliffe, INEOS and Dave Brailsford doing?"

And, when posed with the possibility that United might still be chatting to new managers, Burley continued:

"It doesn't matter, you can still sack a manager and talk to other managers if that's what you're going to do. And if you're not going to sack him, make a statement and say 'we're not sacking him and this is what we're doing' - and that's it."

United Have Been Linked With Other Managers

Ten Hag's successors have been talked about in detail for weeks

Kieran McKenna was massively linked with a move to Old Trafford at the start of the week, but after he turned down Chelsea, it appears likely that the former Red Devils coach is set to sign a new and improved deal at Ipswich Town that will reportedly see him quadruple his wages after guiding them to back-to-back promotions from League One to the Premier League.

Ipswich Town's Championship statistics under Kieran McKenna, 2023/24 Stats Output Squad rank Wins 28 2nd Losses 6 1st Goals scored 92 1st Goals conceded 57 7th Shots per game 15.6 1st xG 80.22 4th Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 19/12/2023

Thomas Tuchel has also been credited with a move after he left Bayern Munich after a trophyless season at the Allianz Arena; the club's first in 13 years. Tuchel has previously impressed at Chelsea by winning the Champions League and whilst he isn't a young, progressive coach, his exploits in the Premier League are more than enough to tempt most clubs into making a move for his signature.

Related Teddy Sheringham Says Man Utd Under Ten Hag 'Not Good Enough' Teddy Sheringham urges Man United owners to look at the situation after an underwhelming season

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.