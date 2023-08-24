Manchester United are close to allowing Brandon Williams to depart for Ipswich Town this summer, as Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth details the latest on potential outgoings at Old Trafford to GIVEMESPORT.

Erik ten Hag hopes to sanction arrivals and departures before next week’s summer transfer deadline.

Man Utd transfer news – Brandon Williams

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, negotiations between Ipswich and Manchester United for a loan deal for Williams are advancing.

Any move will include a buy option at the end of the loan, hinting that the left-back may have played his last game for the Old Trafford outfit.

Earlier this summer, it was claimed United have several players up for sale as they aim to clear space on the wage bill and bolster their transfer budget to allow ten Hag to bring in his own players.

Meanwhile, Football Insider has claimed that Ipswich have now agreed to sign Williams after the player was given the green light by ten Hag to leave.

The 22-year-old has entered the final 12 months of his £65,000 per-week contract, though has the option of an additional year.

However, the Red Devils will be eager to sell Williams to ensure they receive a transfer fee for his services, hence why Ipswich have been given an option to buy next summer.

Earlier this month, journalist Ben Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT that ten Hag could have Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia and Alvaro Fernandez ahead of Williams in the pecking order, suggesting the writing was on the wall for the academy product.

And Sheth claims that Donny Van de Beek could be another player Man Utd look to sell before next Friday’s transfer window deadline.

Manchester United summer signings Fee Mason Mount (Chelsea) £60m Andre Onana (Inter Milan) £47.2m Jonny Evans (Leicester City) Free Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £72m All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Sheth said about Man Utd?

Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: “With Scott McTominay, again, West Ham United went in with a £30m bid that was rejected. The valuation gap was quite big, and I think West Ham have since moved on to other targets. They bought Edson Alvarez from Ajax and James Ward-Prowse from Southampton.

“On other potential deals and departures, I mentioned Donny van de Beek. That could free up maybe United going into the market again, as I've been talking about.

“Williams looks like it's close now for a loan deal with an option to go to Ipswich. We understand that talks are at an advanced stage between the clubs.”

Read More: The Latest Transfer News, Rumours, Gossip And Done Deals This Transfer Window

Who else could Man Utd sell this summer?

Several players could be shown the door at Old Trafford, before the transfer window shuts next week.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has recently told GIVEMESPORT that centre-back Harry Maguire would be ‘silly to stay’ with the Manchester giants this season, having been stripped of the captaincy by ten Hag this summer.

The same reporter has also told GMS that goalkeeper Dean Henderson is pushing to leave the club in search of regular first-team football elsewhere.

Meanwhile, The Mirror reports that West Ham United and Saudi Pro League outfits are interested in signing striker Anthony Martial, who has rarely been utilised under ten Hag.