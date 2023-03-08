Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes was accused of cheating against Liverpool at Anfield and now a compilation video has sought to prove that the Portuguese midfielder is the 'biggest cheat' in football.

United were thrashed 7-0 by Jurgen Klopp's side in the Premier League on Sunday and Fernandes was subject to widespread scrutiny for his own performance.

The United skipper was branded embarrassing by Gary Neville after the match, having gone to ground clutching his face at one stage, despite replays revealing contact was actually to his chest.

Fernandes was also lambasted for seemingly signaling to be substituted before the end of the game, though BBC Sport has since claimed that he was actually just questioning his positioning after Antony Elanga replaced Marcus Rashford.

Either way, however, Fernandes walked away from Anfield having antagonised plenty of supporters from both Liverpool and Man United.

Compilation of Fernandes 'cheating' goes viral

Fernandes' questionable behaviour against Liverpool was not the first time he's faced criticism for alleged cheating.

Indeed, there's been plenty of occasions where the 28-year-old has appeared to go to ground far too easily or ostensibly feigned an injury.

A video of Fernandes' alleged cheating has now gone viral on Twitter, having been shared more than 2000 times.

Check out the compilation of the Portuguese star's 'play-acting' below:

VIDEO: Bruno Fernandes 'cheating' compilation

Ten Hag defends Fernandes

There have been calls for Erik ten Hag to replace Fernandes as Man United captain but the Dutchman has firmly defended his player.

“I think he is playing a brilliant season and he has played a big role in us being where we are," he said. "Everyone makes mistakes and we learn. I have to learn and he will as well.

“No one is perfect, everyone makes mistakes. He is intelligent. I'm really pleased he is our player and he is captain when Harry (Maguire) is not playing.”

VIDEO: Rashford defends Fernandes' captaincy

Similarly, Rashford defended his skipper and said he had "nothing negative" to say about Fernandes.

"For a forward like me, he's the perfect player to play with. He's been a good leader for us, even when he's not been captain."

He added: "Sometimes you want to win so badly, you end up doing things out of character."