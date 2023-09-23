Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has been used as a scapegoat by the supporters amid a poor run of results because of one key reason revealed to GIVEMESPORT by journalist Dean Jones.

Fernandes has featured in every United match so far this season, but Jones believes he is unfairly singled out by fans when things are going badly for the Red Devils.

Manchester United latest news - Bruno Fernandes

It's been a troublesome season for manager Erik ten Hag, and we're only two months into it. From scandals within the dressing room, to poor performances on the pitch, the Dutch boss has seemingly lost control of things at Old Trafford, as the club appears to spiral into chaos.

Wednesday's defeat away to Bayern Munich marked their fourth of the campaign already, with United having now tasted defeat in over half of their competitive outings so far this season. It comes on the back of a humiliating loss at home to Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend, where the 20-time English champions were put to the sword by Roberto De Zerbi's side.

In both of those fixtures, the Greater Manchester side have shipped three goals, which has become a fixture of their matches up until now. Of their six outings, ten Hag's men have only kept one clean sheet, while conceding at least two goals in the other five. Partly to blame has been Andre Onana - United's brand new £47 million goalkeeper who has struggled to adapt to life in the Premier League so far. Following the midweek clash against Bayern Munich, the former Inter Milan number-one labelled his performances as 'not good', before going on to take responsibility for the defeat (via BBC Sport).

However, to some, it's not Onana who is solely to blame, but rather captain Fernandes, who himself has been called out for his showings in a United shirt this season.

What has Dean Jones said about Bruno Fernandes and Manchester United?

Responding to criticism aimed at the £240,000-per-week earner, journalist Jones admitted that Fernandes has struggled at times this season, but claimed it was in no way disproportionate to the rest of his teammates. Rushing to the defence of the midfield maestro, Jones believes Fernandes has been used as somewhat of a scapegoat by supporters in the wake of United's rough start.

On the current state of play at United with Fernandes, the reliable reporter told GIVEMESPORT:

“Bruno, again is a player that people have liked to dig out when things haven't been going very well for them. I mean, saying that a player is trying too hard. Is that really a thing? That that might be something you have at Sunday League level, I'm not sure that at Fernandes’ level, you can try too hard. Because he's got very clear instructions, which he will be told to carry out and he'll just be putting in everything, to try to get united to be playing their best. “And obviously he's desperate for this club to be successful. He doesn't want United to be failing and doesn't want to be the leader of a team that is failing either.”

What has Erik ten Hag said about Bruno Fernandes and Manchester United?

Perhaps unsurprisingly, that unwavering support for Fernandes is also displayed by his manager, with ten Hag dubbing the former Sporting CP man a 'genius' during a recent interview. In fact, ten Hag has urged the rest of his United players to match the levels shown by Fernandes, insisting he is doing everything correctly right now.

On the 29-year-old star, ten Hag said:

"We have to give him support, give him the confidence to keep doing it, because he is such a genius at giving that final pass. Firstly, intelligence. But also personality when it goes wrong several times and you keep trying to do it. "Of course, I wish that he could increase his pass completion but still affect the game in the same way with the key pass, the final pass. That is what he is aiming for. We have to help him. "But a player of his age, and he is also the captain, sometimes he has to think in a strategic way that keeping the ball is also very important for a team to control the game (via Sky Sports)."

Manchester United summer signings Fee Mason Mount (Chelsea) £60m Andre Onana (Inter Milan) £47.2m Jonny Evans (Leicester City) Free Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £72m Altay Bayindir (Fenerbahce) £4.3m Sofyan Amrabat (Fiorentina) Loan Sergio Reguilon (Tottenham Hotspur) Loan All fees according to Sky Sports

When can Bruno Fernandes and Manchester United turn their form around?

On a run of three consecutive defeats, there is an expectation that United will finally get back to winning ways when they face Burnley this weekend. Saturday's trip to Turf Moor will give the Red Devils a chance to right their wrongs of recent weeks, while also boosting their confidence for what's to come down the line.